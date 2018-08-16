Rimini Street Receives Asia-Pacific Stevie Award for Customer Service Innovation

by businesswireindia.com

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, announced it has been honored with a Stevie® Award in the Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice category for its ultra-responsive, premium level service in the Asia-Pacific region. This honor marks the Company’s 12th Stevie Award win this year, and the second consecutive year the Company has been recognized by the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. Rimini Street recently earned Stevie Awards in several categories, including Company of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards® and Customer Service Department of the Year from the 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Delivering Best-in-Class Software Support Services Worldwide

Recognition from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards further underscores Rimini Street’s dedication to delivering outstanding customer service which incorporates comprehensive support services, including support for customizations, interoperability and performance tuning. Rimini Street’s global support covers clients who have operations in 117 countries, including in the Asia-Pacific region, Australia, China, PRC Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, South Pacific, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Every Rimini Street client is assigned a dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE) who has an average 15 years’ experience in their respective applications and technologies. The Company has hundreds of PSE’s around the world, a service model that provides support 24/7 365 days a year, and a guaranteed service level agreement 15-minute response time for all critical cases. Additionally, organizations who have switched to Rimini Street not only gain premium-level service, but can also save up to 90% in total maintenance costs and are able to run their existing mission-critical system for a minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street.

An example of organizations in the Asia-Pacific region utilizing Rimini Street’s exceptional customer service include: Australian-headquartered Open Universities Australia (OUA) for support of its heavily customized Oracle PeopleSoft Campus Solutions platform; Fujitec Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese manufacturer of elevators and escalators, for support of its Oracle Database software and leading Korean manufacturer of printed circuit boards, SIFLEX, for its SAP ERP ECC 5.0 system.

In addition to delivering exceptional support and significant cost savings, Rimini Street enables CIOs and IT decision makers to focus on creating additional revenue streams, fostering business growth and pursuing innovation strategies. Rimini Street’s award winning services enables clients to achieve their own industry awards as in the case of Japanese construction company, Kumagai Gumi; the company received the IT Special Award from the Japan Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) for its innovative utilization of Rimini Street and adoption of cloud services that have allowed them to save IT budget and resources, and reallocate these savings to advance new strategic areas of growth.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the prominent Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for the second consecutive year for our unwavering commitment to delivering the best customer support in the industry,” said Andrew Powell, general manager, Asia-Pacific, Rimini Street. “We put our clients at the center of all that we do, and this recognition further exemplifies our dedication to provide not only premium-level service and cost savings, but also our ability to help enable innovation in the organizations we support.”

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges earlier this year. Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products. The Company has redefined enterprise software support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables licensees of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and other enterprise software vendors to save up to 90 percent on total maintenance costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Over 1,620 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries currently rely on Rimini Street as their trusted, third-party support provider. To learn more, please visit https://www.riministreet.com/, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (C-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations as to future events, future opportunities and growth initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index in the future, changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse litigation developments or in the government inquiry; the final amount and timing of any refunds from Oracle related to our litigation; our ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms; the terms and impact of our newly issued 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the success of our recently introduced products and services, including Rimini Street Mobility, Rimini Street Analytics, Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities, including its common stock and its Preferred Stock; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on 10-Q filed on August 9, 2018, which disclosures amend and restate the disclosures appearing under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 15, 2018, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2018 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

