Ring in This New Year Under Starlit Skies at the Picturesque Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat

Let’s get the party started as we bid adieu to 2018 and bring in 2019 with the ultimate New Year bash at the picturesque setting of Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat. Nestled amidst a sprawling, lush green setting, the Balinese-inspired luxury retreat will be hosting guests to an evening of pulsating music, alongside the sprawling infinity pool and the Blu Lounge.
Revel the vibrant celebrations and get your party shoes tapping as you dance away through the night. The starry rendezvous at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat will treat guests to an unlimited roll out of exotic cocktails and fine spirits flowing through the night, complemented by gourmet delicacies.
The all-access party with personalized services, and a chance to pick the table of your choice, will feature a performance by Bollywood playback singer Shruti Rane
. To enhance the fine dining experience, Chef Rajiv Bhardwaj, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat
will curate a lip-smacking menu of multi-cuisine delicacies prepared from locally sourced ingredients for the gala dinner buffet. Bringing in 2019 could be the perfect excuse to treat your family and loved ones for a surprise getaway to this nature-bound destination at Karjat. Park yourself early to witness the last sunset of 2018 as you sip on your coffee at the alfresco setting of this beautiful resort, prepping for the grand gala New Year bash.
Excited about this celebratory evening, Chef Rajiv Bhardwaj, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat
says, “Every New Year calls for a grand retreat to celebrate the festive furor and we at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Karjat would want to make sure this New Year is a memorable one for you and your family as we put together a meticulous preparation of delicacies, a lineup of the finest cocktails and some upbeat music as you groove your way into another year.
”
Date
: 31st
December, 2018
Place
: Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat
Timing
: 7 pm onwards
Offering:
Unlimited Food & Drinks
Price
: INR 12,500 plus taxes for couple entry
INR 7,500/- plus taxes for stag entry
For further enquiry contact 022 62365467/ info@rdkarjat.com
SPECIAL PACKAGES ON ROOMS & STAY AT RADISSON BLU RESORT & SPA KARJAT
Radisson Blu Resort and Spa Karjat brings to you a host of packages as you usher in the New Years with your near and dear ones at the luxury hotel
1. INDULGENT PACKAGE
2. LUXURY PACKAGE
|SR. NO
|ROOM TYPE
|CHECK-IN
|CHECK-OUT
|TARIFFS
|INCLUSIONS
|1
|Superior
|30th Dec 2018
|2nd Jan 2019
|Rs. 57,500
|
- Room Tariff
- Buffet Breakfast
- Buffet Dinner on 1st Jan 2019
- Beer & sparkling wine
& pool party on 30th Dec
- Cocktail Gala dinner for
31st Dec 2018
|2
|2 BHK Row houses
|30th Dec 2018
|2nd Jan 2019
|Rs. 1,00,000
|3
|3 BHK Row houses
|30th Dec 2018
|2nd Jan 2019
|Rs. 1,45,000
|4
|4 BHK Row houses
|30th Dec 2018
|2nd Jan 2019
|Rs. 1,90,000
3. CELEBRATION PACKAGE
|SR. NO
|ROOM TYPE
|CHECK-IN
|CHECK-OUT
|TARIFFS
|INCLUSIONS
|1
|Superior
|30th Dec 2018
|1st Jan 2019
|Rs. 47,500
|
- Room Tariff
- Buffet Breakfast
- Buffet Dinner on 1st Jan 2019
- Beer & sparkling wine
& pool party on 30th Dec
- Cocktail Gala dinner for
31st Dec 2018
|2
|2 BHK Row houses
|30th Dec 2018
|1st Jan 2019
|Rs. 87,000
|3
|3 BHK Row houses
|30th Dec 2018
|1st Jan 2019
|Rs. 1,27,500
|4
|4 BHK Row houses
|30th Dec 2018
|1st Jan 2019
|Rs. 1,65,000
For the patrons who would only want to enjoy the party and not stay at the hotel, the hotel offers a special offer of Rs. 12,500 per couple which includes a couple entry to gala dinner party. (Single entry charged at Rs. 7,500)
