Rising Urbanization to Aid Growth of India Dishwashers Market: TechSci Research

Increasing working women population, rising number of nuclear families, along with changing lifestyle pattern to propel demand for dishwashers across India over the next five years.

In a Voice of Customer study conducted by TechSci Research in December 2018, Availability of Space and Requirement Specification came out as most important prerequisites in India dishwashers market. This indicates that India dishwashers market is not a highly price conscious market.

According to recently released TechSci Research report, “India Dishwashers Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023”, India dishwashers market is projected to reach $ 45 million by 2023. Growth in the market is majorly led by paucity of time and hectic lifestyle among urban households. Moreover, improving living standards of people along with growth in the number of middle income population in small & large towns and cities across the country is further pushing demand for dishwashers. Additionally, increasing urbanization and rising number of nuclear families is further expected to push demand for dishwashers across India over the coming years. IFB Industries Ltd., BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd., LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., AB Electrolux, etc., are some of the leading players operating in India dishwashers market.

Easy financing & emergence of new payment modes such as online wallets and EMIs, rising sales of dishwashers through online channels and expanding organized retail penetration are set to fuel growth in India dishwashers market during forecast period. Among regions, West is the leading region, followed by North, South and East regions. West region is expected to experience high demand for dishwashers through forecast period as well on account of increasing disposable income and working women population in the region. On the basis of type, India dishwashers market is segmented into free-standing dishwashers and built-in dishwashers, of which, the former dominates the market due to their portability and easy availability at shops.

“Rising number of contracts between builders and dishwasher suppliers for installing dishwashers in new buildings and apartments along with increasing working women population who do not get enough time for washing utensils is pushing demand for dishwashers across India. Moreover, growing demand for dishwashers from Tier II and Tier II cities and rising inclination towards modular kitchens is further anticipated to fuel growth in the country’s dishwasher market during the forecast period,” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

According to TechSci Research report “India Dishwashers Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023” has evaluated the future growth potential of dishwashers market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decision. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in India dishwashers market.

