RMIT University Awarded the NASSCOM-Capgemini Global Leadership Award for Innovation

RMIT University received the award for excellence in leading innovation and digital transformation in the higher education sector by successfully upgrading its digital content and communications capability, customising its Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, embedding agile delivery and creating new revenue streams, as well as innovations across artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile. Its digital transformation program has boosted RMIT’s commitment to providing the best possible student experience, supporting and empowering people with smarter and simpler systems, and developing work-ready graduates.Ashwin Yardi, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini India, said, “At Capgemini, we strive towards continued excellence in driving growth and delivering business value for our clients. We are honored to be part of RMIT’s digital transformation journey, helping them embrace the digital environment to bring innovation to students, industry and the whole education ecosystem.”RMIT is a multi-sector university of technology, design and enterprise with more than 94,000 students and 11,000 staff. Technology is a key pillar and enabler of the University’s strategic priority,aimed at transforming student experience, industry engagement and service excellence.“WConnected education complemented by digitally enabled experience is enabling us. Capgemini, as the Digital Transformation Partner to RMIT, has brought us closer to achieving our goal to offer lifechanging experiences in higher education, and contributing to the future of talent, knowledge and learning capabilities,” said Paul Oppenheimer, RMIT Chief Information Officer.The collaboration between Capgemini and RMIT University has improved student retention, overall Net Promoter Score and helped RMIT to be more competitive internationally, ensuring that their students are Ready for Life and Work.Source: Businesswire