Road Safety Cricket World Series Allots Australia Team Franchise to Aron Govil, Chairman of Ducon Group

by businesswireindia.com

Road Safety Cricket World Series, organized and conducted by Professional Management Group Private Limited (PMG) along with Marquee Sports Private Limited announced that they have given the Australian Franchise Team Franchise to Mr. Aron Govil, Chairman of Ducon Group of Companies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005524/en/



Aron Govil, Chairman of Ducon Group (Photo: Business Wire)

The Road Safety Cricket World Series will be an annual event consisting of former cricket legends from across the globe with six nations participating in the event: India, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa. These six teams, comprising of each country’s legendary players and recently retired players, will compete for two weeks in a T-15 format with first World Series event being planned to be conducted during later part of this year in Mumbai and to be telecast on TV throughout the world. The Government hopes to create road safety awareness through this Cricket World Series and spread the word among citizens to respect the rules of the road. The Government is also promoting Road Safety Campaign in the form of “Horn Not Ok Please” and “Shant Bharat Surakshit Bharat” as a noble cause.

“Over 1.5 lakh people die annually in India in road accidents and creating safety awareness through cricket is a tremendous idea,” said Aron Govil, Chairman & CEO of Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., (BSE:534674, NSE: DUCON). “I have been a cricket fan from my childhood, and this World Series is a great opportunity for all cricket fans to once again see their favorite cricket legends and recently retired players from around the globe in action playing in a T15 format cricket matches. Ducon is extremely delighted to be part of this campaign to create social behavioral change through the medium of cricket, the national sport of India," continued Mr. Govil.

If you have any questions or require further information, please feel free to contact: Bhushan Arnav : marqueesports2018@gmail.com

Ron Kumar: rkumar@ducon.com; Tel: +1-516-474-3100

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors. that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005524/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005524/en/Source: Businesswire