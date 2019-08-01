RoboSense Announces partnership with ControlWorks to provide Smart LiDAR Sensor System to Korean Automotive industry

by businesswireindia.com

Partners will jointly introduce Smart LiDAR Sensor System to Korean OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and etc.

Provide intelligent automotive-grade MEMS solid-state LiDAR perception system for L3+ mass production autonomous passenger cars.

ControlWorks will provide localized services and technical support based on RoboSense products for the Korean market.



RoboSense, a leading global supplier of LiDAR perception systems for autonomous driving, and ControlWorks, a leading provider of automotive electronics systems in Korea, announced today a partnership to provide RoboSense's Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems to Korean OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, etc. ControlWorks will provide localized sales channels, product services and technical support for the Korean market. RoboSense's autonomous perception systems consist of advanced LiDAR hardware and AI point cloud perception algorithms can output in real-time environment information from the 3D point cloud, including high-precision localization, obstacles detection, classification, tracking, etc.

RoboSense and ControlWorks Partners to provide Smart LiDAR Sensor System to the Korean Automobile Industry (Photo: Business Wire)

Targeted to Level 3+ mass production passenger cars, RoboSense provides advanced Smart Sensors based on the RS-LiDAR-M1, a revolutionary MEMS solid-state LiDAR which strikes a perfect balance between low cost and higher vehicle safety, reliability, and performance. The mass production version of the M1, to be provided to OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, will have a built-in dedicated computing chip to run RoboSense’s proprietary AI point cloud perception RS-LiDAR-Algorithms, outputting the environment-perception results in real-time. With this advanced Smart Sensor, customers of ControlWorks will no longer need an additional ECU on vehicle to run algorithms, which will greatly reduce mass production cost and also save valuable space within the vehicle. From all aspects, the M1 meets the stringent requirements of mass production autonomous passenger cars.

Catering to the critical applications of smart transportation, including passenger cars, RoboTaxis, unmanned low speed vehicles and shuttles, and V2R (vehicle to roadside systems), RoboSense provides customized Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems by combining its 16, 32, and 128 channel LiDAR, short-range blind spot LiDAR, and AI point cloud perception algorithms. Currently, ControlWorks has integrated RoboSense’s perception system RS-Fusion-P3 system in their autonomous driving system, and they are planning to integrate RoboSense's solid-state LiDAR RS-LiDAR-M1 in their next stage of testing.

“Korea has an advanced and complete automotive industry, while ControlWorks is a veteran in providing automotive electronic control systems that meet high safety and reliability requirements. We are honored to work with ControlWorks. Together, we will push forward the landing for LiDAR perception system solutions to be implemented into the product strategy of automotive manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers” said RoboSense COO & Co-founder Mark Qiu. “We will deeply cooperate with more companies and organizations promoting mass commercialization of autonomous driving technologies through RoboSense’s advanced products.”

“Our partnership with RoboSense marks a major step in ControlWorks' in autonomous driving development. RoboSense not only has advanced LiDAR hardware, but also leads the industry in perception algorithms. RoboSense's superior LiDAR system solutions will help us to serve the Korean autonomous driving market better. Combined with the long-term accumulation of ControlWorks' long-term experience in the automotive field, We will provide the safer and more reliable smart LiDAR sensor system together with RoboSense . " said ControlWorks CEO Kenny Lee.

RoboSense's LiDAR system provides stable and reliable environment information, including accurate long and close range detection, and the ability for use in extreme weather and lighting conditions, even with the interference of multiple LiDARs. Last March, the world's first all-weather driverless minibus GACHA equipped with RoboSense’s cold-resistant LiDAR was released in Finland by MUJI, Sensible 4, and RoboSense. In addition, because of RoboSense’s safe and reliable LiDAR system technology, RoboSense recently received a $45 million strategic investment from Cainiao Network (owned by Alibaba Group), SAIC Group and BAIC New Energy earlier in 2018.

Note: The Smart LiDAR Sensor System, consisting of RoboSense's advanced LiDAR hardware and AI point cloud perception algorithms are designed for the critical applications of smart transportation, including passenger cars, Robo-Taxi, unmanned low speed vehicles, and V2R (vehicle to roadside synergy system).

ABOUT RoboSense

Founded in 2014, RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is the leading global supplier of LiDAR perception solutions for autonomous driving. RoboSense is headquartered in Shenzhen, China with branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Beijing, and Shanghai. The company is committed to delivering comprehensive LiDAR environment perception solutions. RoboSense’s team is continuously working on innovations in core technical fields, such as IC, LiDAR hardware, and AI algorithms. At CES 2018, RoboSense demonstrated its revolutionary solid-state LiDAR product with its own patents. And a year later, at CES 2019, RoboSense won the CES 2019 Innovation Award. RoboSense currently has two product lines, including the MEMS solid-state LiDAR and Mechanical LiDAR systems. Customers include the world’s leading autonomous driving technology companies, automotive OEMs, and Tier 1 suppliers. RoboSense LiDAR solutions are widely used for various applications, including self-driving logistics vehicles, industrial vehicles, buses, passenger cars and more. For more information please visit the website at https://www.robosense.ai.

ABOUT ControlWorks CO., LTD

Since its inception in 1999, ControlWorks has grown into a leading supplier of automotive electronic control systems offering autonomous driving system, battery cell analog control systems, engine control systems, data acquisition systems and HILS systems. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the company provides the best tailored control system solutions to meet the needs of its customers. Its main customers count Hyundai, Kia, General Motors, Volvo, MOBIS, Samsung, LG and more. ControlWorks' solutions are also widely used in construction equipment, ships, railway vehicles, aviation, defense and other industries with stringent reliability requirements. The company is determined to becoming a world-class company that provides the best control solutions. For more information, please visit http://control-works.co.kr

