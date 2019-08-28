Robot Manufacturer ‘Avishkaar’ Wins NASSCOM Design4India Award

Tweak, a revolutionary new robotics kit, designed by Avishkaar has won NASSCOM Design4India Award in the category – Digital Ergonomic Product at the recently concluded Design Summit held in Bengaluru on 22-23 August. This was a huge win for the Delhi based ed-tech startup Avishkaar, and a testament to their hard work and achievement.

NASSCOM Design4India Award

Aimed at a younger age group (5+ and up), Tweak provides a jumpstart to robotics for kids. It is simple in appearance, to make it less intimidating to kids, but at the same time powerful enough to function like an automated robot.

The best way to describe Tweak would be that it mirrors clay. If you can imagine it, you can make it. It comes packed with a host of unique features such as:

Modular robotics design system

Can be programmed from an app/desktop software

Can be morphed into any toy

Helps develop coding skills

Easy to assemble with snap-fit mechanisms

Tarun Bhalla, Founder & CEO of Avishkaar says, “We are very confident that Tweak is not only going to be a successful product, but will also change the way robotics and STEAM is introduced to little kids. This is just the beginning of a new revolution.”

Tweak has also been a finalist in the reputed Design Intelligence Awards (DIA), China’s premier international award for designs. The product has also cleared stage 1 in the CII Design Excellence Awards. The results of both these awards are yet to be announced in September and team Avishkaar is confident of clinching both.

About NASSCOM

NASSCOM or The National Association of Software and Services Companies is a non-profit organisation that helps IT-BPM industries create a conducive business environment, simplify policies & promote intellectual capital.

Design4India is a pioneering design initiative initiated by NASSCOM in 2016, wherein they integrate experience design into the IT industry in India.

About Avishkaar

There is a Maker in each one of us. Avishkaar creates products, services and experiences that talks to that maker and inspires them to Make!

A leader in STEAM education in India, Avishkaar has its own range of do-it-yourself robotics, making and coding products. It houses a dynamic ecosystem where imagination and innovation among young minds are encouraged through engaging educational experiences and competitions. The Avishkaar Learning Programs focus on STEAM concepts and provide material (hands-on/virtual) that children use to achieve their goals. Avishkaar also organises IRC League and Avishkaar Makeathon which are the biggest Science and Technology competitions in Asia with a participation of more than 15,000 students.

Avishkaar runs a number of school programs such as Robotics labs/workshops, Tinkering Labs, and MakerSpaces across India and abroad. Moreover, Avishkaar supports and oﬀers the equipment and solutions to set up STEAM programs in partnership with various governments. At present, Avishkaar has a presence in more than 1000 schools having inspired more than 50,000 students through its innovation platforms.