Rock 2020 in Style at Seaside Finolhu Maldives

Business Wire India
Festive season is the longest, most celebrated holiday in the world and Seaside Finolhu offers everything guests could wish for, in style, from December 21 this year to January 7 next year. Memorable moments await them – from exciting activities for all ages to dazzling dining selections and party experiences.
Beach Bar and Crab Shack will be filled with vibrant rhythms and beats by DJ spins every 2:00 pm. The resort’s Culinary Team takes pride of the nightly themed dinners from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm at Baa Baa Beach Diner, the main restaurant, featuring Bollywood Night, Seafood Night, Latino Night, Italian Night, Taste of Asia and Food Truck. All this allows guests to be connoisseurs
of good and diverse food. After a delectable meal, they can bounce on over to the Beach Bar for DJ sets, live entertainments and exhilarating performances, from 10:00 pm until midnight.
There is perhaps no better way to embrace the happiest time of the year by commencing it with a Christmas Tree Lighting on December 21 at 7:00 pm, capping off the night with a Movie Under the Stars at the Beach Club.
The young ones will have a blast as the Recreation Team and Oceaneers Club shares a list of amusing activities for them like Family Fun Challenge, Kids Fun Tennis, Pizza Making, Little Oceaneers Pirate Cruise & Treasure Hunt and Kids New Year Eve Camping at Crab Shack. On December 24 at 7:00 pm, Teen Fashion Show and Christmas Eve White Party will take place at the Beach Club with refreshing mocktails and Canapés.
The holidays call for a feast and guests have a variety of options at the restaurants for their gastronomic satisfaction. From 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Christmas Eve, guests can savor a sumptuous spread of international dishes at Baa Baa Beach Diner or select from a delectable a la carte menu at Kanusan, showcasing Asian cuisine.
Christmas Day in a tropical wonderland is all about fun under the sun. Complimentary stand up paddle and kayak guided tour will be available at Thunderball (Watersports Center) from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Mr. Santa, the most anticipated gift giver will be swinging by the Beach Club for a special parade at 5:00 pm too.
The fun continues a day after Christmas in a Color Powder Splash Party at the Beach Club from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Guests who are interested to learn more about the magnificent aquatic life may join the resident Marine Biologist in a Sea Discovery session at the Oceaneers Club from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Guests who would like to swim with turtles, meet dolphins up close and personal or engage in the magical underwater world can check out the HUB (Dive Center) for the daily excursions and dive schedules. Meanwhile, those who would like to channel their artistic skills may check out the Art Studio and engage in other activities like creating their own t-shirt design.
Every New Year brings a promise of a new beginning – a fresh start of who you want to be. During the indulgent festive season, guests can train at the Gym or join the group yoga and pilates at the Movement Pavilion. Those in need of a little motivation can ask for assistance from our personal trainer or yoga master. To supplement a glowing and toned physique, spa and massage treatments are available for bookings at The Spa.
On December 31, Seaside Finolhu lets the New Year pace in creatively as it presents New Year’s Eve Countdown Rhapsody Beach Party on New Year’s Eve and pay tribute to a man of style, one of the greatest lead singers in the history of rock music,
Freddie Mercury and relieving his band, Queen’s timeless songs, which have become anthems for fans all across the globe.
Recreating the magical effect Queen was famous for, festive revelers will be entertained by a spectacular and unique cabaret performance on a stunning overwater stage – dancing and spinning across the water to the soundtrack of 2018’s box office movie, Bohemian Rhapsody, and climbing high into the moonlit sky before igniting the fire at midnight.
Break free and be who you want to be. Until now, this is how the iconic Freddie makes most of his fans feel. Be either in the simplest of clothes or in completely exaggerated outfits, head on to Seaside Finolhu Maldives and capture the sound, spirit and style of a true Bohemian Rhapsody.
With Seaside Finolhu’s passion and commitment to put a smile on every guest who visits the island, there will be a friendly volleyball match between the resort staff and guests on New Year’s Day.
With a dash of season’s warmth and stylish ways of spending the yuletide holidays, there’s no doubt that Seaside Finolhu Maldives is the best place to be. As we wave goodbye to 2019, let the champions in entertainment rock 2020 in an extraordinary way!
For more information or to make a reservation on Seaside Finolhu Maldives, please visit http://www.finolhu.com/
Follow us on Instagram: @finolhu_maldives
Source: Businesswire