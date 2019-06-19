Rockwell Automation Opens New Electric Vehicle Innovation Center in Silicon Valley

by businesswireindia.com

Rockwell Automation, a leading solutions and services provider to the automotive industry, today opened a new 8,000 square-foot Electric Vehicle (EV) Innovation Center at 111 North Market Street in San Jose, California, within its Information Solutions development facility. The center will provide live manufacturing demonstrations, hands-on trials utilizing new technology and events showcasing collaboration with industry experts and Rockwell Automation partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005201/en/

Utilizing augmented and virtual reality modeling, the EV Innovation Center provides automotive start-ups and established manufacturers an environment to learn new technologies and standards, enabling them to deliver electric vehicles to market faster, with less risk and at lower cost.

The combination of Rockwell Automation technology with partner technology is what makes the center unique. Specifically, Rockwell Automation’s FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, is an unmatched integrated solution that combines software from PTC and Rockwell Automation. Similarly, Eagle Technologies provides the battery pack assembly machine, and FANUC furnishes robot technologies, both integrated with Rockwell Automation technology.

Hirata, a turnkey assembly line builder, provides an assembly cell that demonstrates electric drive unit assembly and testing. Emulate 3D, Rockwell Automation’s simulation software, helps to prototype and test machines before they’re built. teamtechnik performs functional testing to confirm performance before building the drive into the electric vehicle.

“With growing global consumer demand, electric vehicle companies are challenged to meet aggressive production timelines,” said John Kacsur, vice president, Automotive and Tire Industries, Rockwell Automation. “We established the Electric Vehicle Innovation Center to expand their possibilities and get their products to consumers quickly and at the lowest possible cost, while operating more efficiently.

“It’s an immersive experience that helps customers develop and realize The Connected Enterprise — our vision for smart manufacturing that enables customers to leverage data and achieve positive business outcomes,” said Kacsur. “With over 4,000 successfully designed, installed and commissioned automotive manufacturing projects, Rockwell Automation knows how to help EV manufacturers get to market faster and better manage enterprise risks.”

Kacsur noted that the EV Center supports digitalization efforts not only for auto and tire customers but for customers in all industries. Customers are welcome to visit the EV Center and consult with industry experts.

By 2040, it’s expected that 54% of new vehicle sales will be electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Batteries currently represent a third of the cost of an EV. As battery costs continue to fall, demand for EVs will rise, with up to 40 million new EV batteries needed annually to power new vehicles.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 people, serving customers in more than 80 countries.

Emulate 3D and FactoryTalk are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005201/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005201/en/Source: Businesswire