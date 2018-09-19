Rockwell Automation Opens Registration for 2018 Automation Fair

by businesswireindia.com

Registration is now open for the 2018 Automation Fair, hosted by Rockwell Automation and members of its global PartnerNetwork program. The 27th annual Automation Fair will be held Nov. 12-15 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The event brings together approximately 10,000 manufacturers and producers from across the globe to learn about the newest innovations in automation and take part in training, industry forums and networking events.

Automation Fair will feature more than 150 exhibits showcasing the latest product innovations for industrial manufacturing and production. Hosted by Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork, the event offers more than 400 hours of educational opportunities through forums, hands-on labs and technical sessions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The next industrial transformation is here – and meeting its demands requires a more intelligent, connected and productive world,” said Blake Moret, chairman and CEO, Rockwell Automation. “Rockwell Automation is committed to delivering innovative solutions to help companies address their toughest production challenges. Automation Fair will deliver comprehensive learning, innovative technologies and forward-thinking solutions to help customers realize the potential of a Connected Enterprise.”

Automation Fair Show Floor

On Nov. 14 and 15, attendees can explore more than 150 exhibits showcasing the latest product innovations for industrial manufacturing and production from Rockwell Automation and its PartnerNetwork members. The event provides more than 400 hours of educational opportunities through forums, hands-on labs and technical sessions.

Forums will feature best practices from customers and leaders on nine critical industry topics including chemical, food and beverage, life sciences, material handling, mining, OEMs and smart machines, power and energy, water wastewater and workforce development. Hands-on labs will deliver interactive product training, while technical sessions will provide lectures with cutting-edge use cases and demonstrations. Both offer tracks in control; information solutions; network infrastructure; power, motion and motor control; process solutions; safety and security; services and solutions; and visualization.

Process Solutions User Group (PSUG)

On Nov. 12 and 13 customers will discuss and learn about best practices, innovative approaches and new technologies in process automation at PSUG. The event will feature executive keynotes, 50 insightful technical and customer-led sessions, and 10 hands-on labs addressing today’s most relevant topics, including control strategies, optimization and process safety.

Automation Perspectives Media Event

Global media and industry analysts are invited to attend Automation Perspectives on Nov. 13. Rockwell Automation executives and industry leaders will showcase how organizations are putting the Connected Enterprise into action to expand human possibility; share strategies to address opportunities and challenges in areas such as cybersecurity and workforce shortages; and highlight key partnerships including how Rockwell Automation and PTC are innovating together.

Registration for Automation Fair, PSUG and Automation Perspectives is now open.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Program

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork program offers global manufacturers access to a collaborative network of companies mutually focused on developing, implementing and supporting best-in-class solutions to achieve plant-wide optimization, improve machine performance and meet sustainability objectives.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

