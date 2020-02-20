Rockwell Automation Strengthens Control & Visualization Portfolio with Acquisition of ASEM

by businesswireindia.com

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Italy-based ASEM, S.p.A., a leading provider of digital automation technologies. ASEM provides a complete range of Industrial PCs (IPCs), Human-Machine Interface (HMI) hardware and software, remote access capabilities, and secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions.

ASEM’s high-performance automation solutions enable The Connected Enterprise with smarter technology, enhanced productivity, and a more secure environment by integrating smart devices, the control platform, and design and operational software all on a single network.

“ASEM’s strength in the IPC market and expertise in HMI will further expand our Control & Visualization hardware and software portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver high-performance, integrated automation solutions. ASEM’s products will provide our customers with a high degree of configurability for their industrial computing needs through innovative hardware and software that allows them to achieve faster time to market, lower their cost of ownership, improve asset utilization, and better manage enterprise risk,” said Fran Wlodarczyk, Senior Vice President, Architecture & Software at Rockwell Automation.

“ASEM has a leading market position in Italy and has a brand that is synonymous with quality. We are delighted to have the opportunity to leverage our pioneering expertise in the design and production of Industrial PCs and industrial software to broaden Rockwell Automation’s Control & Visualization offering and accelerate the digital transformation of our customers,” said ASEM founder, President, and CEO Renzo Guerra.

The transaction includes the purchase of a minority interest in ASEM held by KEB Group, Germany. Post-close, Rockwell Automation will maintain ASEM’s strategic supplier and technology partner relationship with KEB.

The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2020, subject to customary approvals and conditions, and will be reported in the Architecture & Software business segment. Rockwell Automation will provide additional information at the upcoming Barclays and Citi investor conferences held in Miami, Florida on February 19 and 20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com

About ASEM

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Artegna, Italy, ASEM, is a leader in the R&D, design, manufacturing, and marketing of products, systems, and solutions for the machine and process automation markets. ASEM’s products, systems, and solutions are completely designed, engineered and manufactured in-house in Italy and based on state-of-the-art hardware and software technologies. ASEM employs approximately 200 employees, 30% of which are dedicated to R&D. In addition to Italy, ASEM has presence in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland and sells to customers in over 30 countries. To learn more about ASEM, visit www.asem.it

