Le Club AccorHotels, the loyalty programme by AccorHotels, has more than 50 million members globally, with members in India growing at a rate of 35 percent annually. The award-winning loyalty programme provides one of the most diversified offerings for point accumulation and redemption. Elite Experiences is an integral component of privileges rewarded to Le Club AccorHotels members. Under this, the members can use points accumulated to avail exclusive access to entertainment events that have been packaged for "one-of-a-kind experience".

Rohan Joshi tickles the funny bone at the Elite Experience by Le Club AccorHotels

Recently, Le Club AccorHotels invited its esteemed members for a fun evening with the well-known stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi at Novotel Bengaluru Techpark, coupled with a delightful gourmet menu curated by Executive Chef, Jaideep Kanugoe. Members enjoyed the gala dinner paired with cocktails, with a chance to interact with Rohan Joshi as well.

The event was hosted by Arif Patel, Vice President – Sales, Marketing, Distribution and Loyalty, AccorHotels India. “This evening was successful and one of the many experiences we curate as a part of Elite Experience for our members. Such events are a great platform to interact with our members and listen to their needs to make Le Club AccorHotels even more successful. Our loyalty programme is committed to recognise and understand our members better.”

With Le Club AccorHotels, members can earn points and spend them at a wide portfolio of properties across the entire range of brands worldwide. Members can also use their points to buy products available at La Collection, an online store reserved for members of the loyalty program. They can reserve Elite Experiences which members VIP access to various events, Dream Stays and premium packages offered at the by AccorHotels across the globe.

