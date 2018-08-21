Rohit Sharma Launches Conekt Gadgets in India

Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its entry into India’s accessories market. Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer unveiled the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line at the launch event at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The company is keen to capitalize on the fast-growing demand for ICT (Information and Communication Technology) products in the regional markets and aims to grow its foothold across the country.

Rohit Sharma unveiling Conekt brand along with COO Pradeep and CMO Aashish

The company launched Zeal Series – Power banks, Dash Series – Wall chargers, Ace series – Data Cables, Youth Series – Car Mount, Chick Series – Earphones, Verve Series – Car Chargers and Elan – Wireless Charger.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Sharma, said, “It is a great pleasure to be associated with Conekt Gadgets, a brand that is synonymous with innovation and functionality. I am very selective about the products I use; durability and toughness are very important features that I look for while buying any gadget. Conekt’s products are the perfect blend of enduring durability, innovation, compatibility and style. It truly matches my vibrant personality. I look forward to working with the brand closely.”

Expressing excitement on the launch, Mr. Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO Conekt Gadgets said, “We are thrilled to introduce Conekt and our range of products in India. Suited to an active lifestyle, our series of products are a perfect amalgamation of high performance and impeccable quality. Starting from 20th of this Month our products will be available in 5,000 retail outlets across India and in all the leading e-commerce platforms.”

Mr. Aashish Kumbhat, CMO Conekt Gadgets said, “We are delighted to be associated with Rohit Sharma, who is the epitome of a barrier-breaking performer and a widely admired youth icon. His charismatic personality reflects Conekt’s ideology of being innovative and versatile. We believe this partnership will build our reach into the consumer space and enhance the preference for Conekt gadgets in India.”

Zeal Series Power Bank

The Zeal series power banks are designed to suit your modern lifestyle, offering the right mix of performance and features. Its ergonomic design offers superior grip with minimum weight and offers 2A output capacity. All these products have features of smart charging, high durability and over charging protection. Undoubtedly dedicated to modern style of living, these Power banks offers long lasting support to all your charging needs anytime, anywhere!

Chick Series Earphones

Brimming with excellent audio sound quality, the Chick series earphones attribute smart and stylish look with impressive features. Offering exceptional comfortable, the earphones come with light in weight ear-pins that create a super secure fit and have a powerful bass. It’s rich sound, unique design and universally compatibility, perhaps make it your everyday travel companion.

Wireless Charger

Eliminating barriers that have hindered the industry for over a decade, Conekt has introduced Elen, a sleek and compact wireless charging solution that features the latest in wireless technology to provide wireless charging directly to Android and IOS devices. It is light in weight with a high quality performance. Elan has a smart breathing light indicator that helps in power saving. The wireless charging base features a rubberized, non-slip finish to ensure proper placement of devices charging. It also allows high-speed wireless charging efficiency up to 70%.

Car Mounts

Conekt introduced a unique smart car mount, Youth. An innovative product that is hands-free and hassle-free with 360 degree rot. It has an adjustable stand, automatic lock and unlock feature, infrared sensors and anti-scratch silicon surface. It has an anti-slip grip for the smartphone without any magnets. It works with phones of all shape and sizes. The car mount also comes with the feature of wireless charging. It has a suction cup that one can attach to the dashboard and even the wind shield.



Pricing and availability

The products will be available across all the leading retail and online stories from 20th August 2018.

Product Features Price Zeal Champ 10000 mAh Power Banks Compact, Charge 2 Devices Simultaneously, Fast Charge 2 Input Options (Micro-USB, Type-C), 500+ Charge Cycles, Led – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protecon, Over Voltage Protection, Cable Included, Compatible With Phones, Tables, Music Players And Other USB Charged Devices Rs. 1699/- Zeal Plus 5000 mAh Power Banks Slim & Purpose Full, 2 Input Options (Micro-USB, Type-C), Fast Charge, 500+ Charge Cycle, LED – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Cable Included, Compatible With Phones, Tablets, Music Players And Other USB Charged Devices Rs. 1299/- Zeal Neo 10000 mAh Power Banks Fashionable, Charge 3 Devices Simultaneously, Built In Micro, Lightening & Type C Cables, 500+ Charge Cycles, LED – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection, 3 Cable Included (Type – C, Lightening & Micro Cable), Compatible With Phones, Tables, Music Players & Other USB Charged Devices Rs. 1999/- Zeal Prime 10000 mAh Power Banks Pocket Size, Charge 2 Devices Simultaneously, Fast Charge, 3 Input Options (Type – C, Micro- USB & Lightening), 500+ Charge Cycles, LED – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection, 3 Cable Included, Compatible With Phones, Tables, Music Players & Other USB Charged Devices Rs 1899/- Zeal Alpha 6000 mAh Power Banks Fashionable, Charge 3 Devices Simultaneously, Built In Micro, Lightening & Type C Cables, 500+ Charge Cycles, LED – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection, 3 Cable Included (Type- C, Lightening & Micro Cable), Compatible With Phones, Tables, Music Players & Other USB Charged Devices Rs. 1599/- Zeal Pro 6000 mAh Power Banks Pocket Size, Charge 2 Devices Simultaneously, Fast Charge, Fire Proof Casing, 500+ Charge Cycles, LED – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Cable Included, Compatible With Phones, Tables, Music Players & Other USB Charged Devices Rs. 1199/- Zeal Biz 9000 mAh Power Banks Elegant Design, Charge 2 Devices Simultaneously, Light Weight, Fire Proof Casing, 500+ Charge Cycles, LED – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Cable Included, Compatible With Phones, Tables, Music Players & Other USB Charged Devices Rs. 2499/- Zeal Max 20000 mAh Power Banks Support Mac Book Charging, Support Multiple device charging, High Capacity, Fire Proof Casing, 500+ Charge Cycles, LED – Charge Indicator, Short Circuit Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Cable Included, Compatible With Phones, Tables, Music Players, Mac Book & Other USB Charged Devices Rs. 3499/- Chick Air Earphone Crystal Clear Sound, Comfort and secure fit, In-ear Design, In-line remote with mic for music and calls, 1.2 m Length for comfortable use Rs. 349/- Chick Jazz Crystal Clear Sound, Comfort and secure fit, In-ear Design, In-line remote with mic for music and calls, 1.2 m Length for comfortable use Rs. 399/- Chick Fire Light weight, compact & durable with in-line mic, Enjoy rich sound with crystal clear sound experience, Supports both music and calls, 1.2 m length for comfortable use Rs. 599/- Chick Spirit Experience Sound like never before, Conekt Chic Spirit gives you the experience of theatre 3D surround sound at your comfort, it offers Rich Luxurious Sound with crystal clarity. Conekt Chic Spirit is Light weight, Compact and Durable with in line mic which supports both calls and music; it supports most 3.5mm devices. Coffee Black Flat wire is outstanding and durable. Enjoy long hours of hassle free listening. Rs. 999/- 10W Elan Wireless Charger Breathing Light, Fast Charging, Light Indicator, Support Android & IOS, Slim Design, Light Weight • Rubberized Polished, Wireless Charger 1, USB Cable 1 Rs. 1999/- Youth Car Mount Automatic locking & unlocking, Easy Operation, Infrared Sensor Lock, Instant Lock, 360 degree rot, Adjustable Stand, Anti-Scratch Rs. 1999/- Youth Car Mount + 10 W Fast Charging Wireless Charger Automatic locking & unlocking, Easy Operation, Infrared Sensor Lock, Instant Lock, 360 degree rot, Adjustable Stand, Anti-Scratch Rs. 2499/-

About Conekt Gadgets

Conekt Gadgets is the developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories in India. The company has been at the forefront of technology and aims to make a series of disruptive products that can change human life. Conekt, there is a continuing endeavor to improve, enhance and introduce robust products with the latest technologies.