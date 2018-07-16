  • Download mobile app

16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday

  • NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
  • Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
  • Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
  • Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
  • NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
  • Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
  • J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
  • Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
  • Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
  • SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Announces New Regional PR & Communications Manager for Middle East, Africa & India

July 16, 2018

Rolls-Royce has announced Rami Joudi as Regional PR & Communications Manager, Middle East, Africa & India. He will be based in Dubai.
 
Born in Kuwait and of Syrian descent, Joudi graduated from Lincoln University in the UK with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He started his career in 1999 as Assistant Editor for Motorsport Magazine in Dubai. As a journalist, his experience includes heading a number of Dubai-based publications, including Editor at Gulf Auto Magazine and Auto News Magazine, and Managing Editor at Sport Auto Magazine. As a PR professional, his experience encompasses both the agency and corporate worlds. Agencies included Grayling PR (PR Senior Account Manager for Audi Middle East), ExtraCake (PR Account Manager for Audi Middle East) and Hill & Knowlton (PR Consultant and Arabic Editor for General Motors Middle East). On the corporate side, his roles included PR Officer & Arabic Spokesperson for Audi Middle East and, most recently, PR & Communications Manager for Abu Dhabi Racing.
 
Richard Carter, Director of Global Communications, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I am delighted to announce that Rami Joudi has been appointed as Regional PR & Communications Manager, Middle East, Africa & India. Rami has exceptional experience across the public relations spectrum in the region, and he is ideally positioned to embrace this role in a very important market for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.”

https://rolls-roycemotorcarsapacoffice.box.com/s/3tsc10x3j63ywsjbjet7bg4sk8m2sqjw Source: Businesswire

