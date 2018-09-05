Route Mobile Limited Forays Into the RCS A2P Business Messaging Space by Joining Google's Early Access Program

by businesswireindia.com

Route Mobile Limited (Route Mobile), is a leading global cloud-communications platform service provider to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators. Since its incorporation in 2004, Route Mobile has delivered innovative solutions and adopted quickly to emerging technologies in the rapidly growing cloud communications space. Marking another milestone, Route Mobile strengthens its offering with its entry into Google’s Early Access Program for Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging. Route Mobile will enable brands to use RCS business messaging services.RCS on Android helps brands to deliver more advanced experiences to users. It allows brands to send interactive, useful and effective messages to its customers, like images of their products, GIFs, videos, location to the nearest point of sale (POS) and even allow customers to browse and buy products/pay without leaving the messaging app. Retailers can now demonstrate products, airlines can handle bookings and banks can process banking transactions – all over messaging. It’s the power of an app, with the convenience of messaging.With the integration of quick replies, representation of brands as per its preference, suggestive clear menus and carousel display of images; RCS will enable brands to drive marketing campaigns effectively. It can also enable chatbot interactivity to enhance customer service and engagement.Now, all Route Mobile customers and prospects will be able to benefit from the next generation of RCS business messaging (or RCS Universal Profile 2.0) that gives them more meaningful interaction with brands., “We are thrilled to bring RCS to our customers in India and across the globe. RCS offers enriched messaging experience and scalability; which will augment our product portfolio thereby making our offerings more robust. Brands today have been looking for a more holistic mobile communication solution apart from traditional messaging. With Google’s RCS, we now have one. Joining Google's Early Access Program means a lot to us, and in turn, to our customers who will certainly benefit from it immensely.”Route Mobile has a diverse global client base that can directly benefit from Google’s Program for Rich Communication Services (RCS) business messaging. As on date, Google has partnered with about 75 carriers and device manufacturers to bring better native messaging to every Android user. Brands across food, retail, travel, delivery services in the USA, Mexico and Latin America have seen the benefits during the test phase of this program. With this inclusion, Route Mobile believes it has further strengthened its position among the leading cloud-communication platform service providers.Source: Businesswire