RSDC Collaborates with Army Base Workshop for Saamarth

Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) has collaborated with the Army Base Workshop, Pune to re-skill their personnel in Rubber. A letter of Intent in this regard has been shared by Army Manufacturing Group with RSDC. The skilling drive was jointly inaugurated by Col. K T Kuriakose, DGM (Manufacturing Group) and Mr. Vinod Simon, Chairman RSDC at Pune.

RSDC training at Army workshop

Present on the occasion were Col. Anil Verghese, GM Manufacturing Group, Ms. Suchita Roy, Regional Coordinator – West, RSDC, Dr. Rupesh Rohan, Assistant Director, IRMRA and Mr. Shyam Kumar, Foreman, ABW.

RSDC is sector skill council engaged in skilling, up-skilling and reskilling in Rubber in the country. RSDC has signed up with several Universities, State Skill Missions and Government agencies for widening usage of skilling in rubber, one of the fastest growing sectors in the country. This is the first time RSDC has joined hands with Indian Army.

“We are privileged to be of assistance to Armed Forces in our own modest way. Armed Forces have been rendering yeoman services to the nation. Nothing could be more satisfying than helping Indian Army increase its competitiveness by up-skilling their personnel in Rubber technology,” said Mr. Vinod Simon.

Army personnel at Army Base Workshop Khadki (Pune) will be trained by RSDC in the job role of Junior Rubber Technician. The training will be provided under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY). The RPL training of Army personnel will be a part of the Saamarth project launched by RSDC for re-skilling/up-skilling of a million people in Rubber sector. In the first phase of these trainings, more than 40 personnel will participate.

Rubber Industry has been serving the nation by supplying quality rubber products, often customized, to the special needs of the Defence sector. Over 4500 Rubber SMEs spread across the country are manufacturing over 35000 different products which find usage in vital sectors including Defence.

About Rubber Skill Development Council

Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC), the Sector Skill Council for the rubber sector has been set up by All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). RSDC is focused on skill development & training needs of the rubber sector. RSDC has also signed an MoU with The Rubber Board for various activities to be undertaken for Natural Rubber (NR)/Plantation sector.