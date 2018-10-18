RSDC’s Annual Awards Draw Wide Interest from Rubber Value Chain

Having carved a distinct niche for themselves on the skilling calendar of the country, the celebrated RSDC awards are witnessing wide interest from different stakeholders in the rubber value chain. RSDC’s annual awards, third in the series, will be conferred in New Delhi on 16th Nov 2018.

Winners of RSDC Annual Awards 2017

“Ever since the first awards ceremony in 2016, RSDC awards have gained in stature and have come to be recognized as representing the highest benchmark when it comes to recognition of skilling in the country. We are overwhelmed by the enormous appreciation we have received for structuring the award categories and skillful presentation. With each award function, we have been trying to raise the bar higher. RSDC awards are on their way to become the most coveted awards in the Rubber skilling,” said Meghna Mishra, CEO Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC).

“RSDC awards ceremony not only recognizes the contribution made and excellence achieved towards the cause of skill development but also doubles up as a Summit for all the stakeholders in rich value chain of rubber sector to meet and interact. Rubber & tyre industries, natural rubber growing interests, training partners, assessment agencies and academia all are there on one platform,” added Meghna.

One of the most interesting elements of RSDC awards ceremony has been showcasing through films the desired impact of skilling and up-skilling that has helped many organizations andtransformed lives of individuals in a positive way.

Rubber sector is an employment intensive sector and therefore requirement of skilled manpower is of utmost importance. It is only with the help of industry partners, training partners and Assessment agencies that this herculean task of creating a pool of skilled workforce, is possible. To acknowledge their efforts the nominations are judged by an independent panel of experts, who are industry leaders. Broadly, the categories of awards are – Best Training Partner, Best Trainer, Best Trainees, Best Assessment Agency and Best Assessor.

Eminent organizations have come forward in support of the award ceremony as sponsors including MRF, JK Tyre, Metro Tyres, ISRPL and LabourNet.

The first awards ceremony was graced by Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and MD of JK Tyre, Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, IAS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Mr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, National Skill Development Corporation.

The second edition had Mr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, National Skill Development Corporation as Chief Guest, Mr. Satish Sharma, Chairman ATMA & President Apollo Tyres and Prof. Anjan Kr. Ghosh, Vice Chancellor, Tripura Central University as guests of honour.

About Rubber Skill Development Council

Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC), a Sector Skill Council for the rubber sector set up by All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), is focusing on skill development & training needs of the rubber sector. RSDC have also signed an MoU with The Rubber Board for various activities to be undertaken for Natural Rubber (NR)/Plantation sector.