Rubicon Capital Advisors Strengthens its Global Presence through the Formation of a Dedicated Investor Coverage Group and the Opening of a New Office in Seoul, South Korea

Rubicon Capital Advisors (“Rubicon”) is pleased to announce the formation of a global Investor Coverage Group which includes the opening of a new office in Seoul. This development reflects Rubicon’s commitment to its global client base and deepening its local expertise in strategically important regions within the international infrastructure, energy and utilities markets.

The Investor Coverage Group will focus solely on the investment needs and objectives of strategic, fund and institutional investors across Rubicon’s global network. The group will be headed by Aeneas Griffin, Managing Director and Partner based in Dublin, and will comprise of Managing Directors Maria Kang (New York), Felix Fletcher (London) and Christian Jung (Seoul).

“The objective of the Investor Coverage Group is to enhance the comprehensive service offering we provide to our equity and debt investor client base,” said Aeneas Griffin. “Assembling this specialist investor-focused team, with diverse transaction and market knowledge, will ensure that Rubicon is well-positioned to not only understand but also anticipate investor appetite and priorities globally.”

Rubicon’s expansion into Asia forms an integral part of Rubicon’s strategy to position itself as a truly global investment banking firm and follows a transformative period of growth in 2018, when Rubicon opened offices in London and Bogotá and materially expanded existing operations in New York, Madrid and Dublin.

“Our entrance into Korea and the wider Asian market further broadens Rubicon’s ability to provide local knowledge with global expertise across the infrastructure, energy and utilities sectors,” stated Rubicon CEO Conor Kelly. “We look forward to expanding our client base into Asia and growing our market presence in such a strategically important region.”

About Rubicon Capital Advisors

Rubicon is one of the world’s leading investment banking firms focused solely on the infrastructure, energy & utilities sectors. With offices in Europe, the Americas and Asia, along with further expansion plans in 2019, the firm has a truly global reach. Since inception in 2011, Rubicon has closed on the sale, acquisition or refinancing of over 100 essential infrastructure, energy & utilities assets located across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia with a combined enterprise value in excess of USD $45 billion. The firm is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and its U.S. affiliate is a member of FINRA and SIPC and registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC. Learn more about the firm at: www.rubiconcapitaladvisors.com and by following Rubicon Capital Advisors on LinkedIn.

