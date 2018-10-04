Ruhaan Rajput Bags Recognition at the Mid-day Young Achiever Icons Award 2018

Ruhaan Rajput, a multi-talented young actor bagged an award at the recently concluded Mid-day Young Achiever Icons Award 2018. The event took place at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The award was presented to him in the film and television category for his work in the industry in a short span of time by Ms. Amruta Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife. These awards are hosted every year by Midday to recognize youngsters who are doing commendable work in their respective fields and aims to inspire them to work with the same enthusiasm in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Ruhaan said, “This is a great honour for me and I feel immensely happy that my hard work is being recognized. Acting has always been my first love as it gives me the required creative satisfaction and I feel proud that I have been able to establish a name in the industry. I am also grateful to Mid-day who have bestowed me with the honour and intend to continue such work and hope to keep winning the hearts of my audience. This is indeed a big encouragement for me and all the young talent in our country.”

Ruhaan Rajput made a debut in the industry with Pravat Rout’s film Prarabdh followed by three music albums- ‘Moabbataiyan’, ‘Khidaki ka parda’ and ‘Saiyan re’. Also, he has been on board for a new Hindi movie called “Ginti Shuru” produced by Arvind Singh under Angels production. Ruhaan has started the shooting for this already.

Apart for acting, Ruhaan is a successful Entrepreneur and an ace innovator. He is the director of “Einfolge”, a company which deals with patents, trademarks and IPR services globally. He also owns a “Skin and Hair Clinic” chain by the name of “Gloss Skin and Hair Clinic”. He has 3 patents in technologies to his innovation credit.