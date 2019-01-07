Rummy Premier League 4: India’s Most Sensational Rummy Tournament Sends People Into Frenzy

by businesswireindia.com

The fourth edition of the Rummy Premier League, a premier rummy tournament conceptualized and hosted by India’s leading online gaming company Junglee Games, was held from 22 November to 22 December 2018, and the tournament saw participation by a huge number of rummy players from across the country, continuing the legacy that started with the RPL 1.The Rummy Premier League is one of India’s biggest and most popular online rummy tournaments, and each season of the tournament has seen a steady increase in the participation of seasoned players and a massive surge in the number of new players, encouraging the sponsor to organize more such tournaments in the future.The RPL was originally aimed at bringing the country’s top rummy players under one umbrella and promoting rummy as a mainstream game. Moreover, Junglee Rummy was keen on hosting a first-of-its-kind rummy tournament for online rummy players in India on a massive scale.The Rummy Premier League 4 saw participation by over 1.63 lakh people and was played over the course of a month, with 1,765 tournaments being held to determine the ultimate winner.Ravi Kumar emerged as the winner of the fourth season, taking home the huge cash prize of ₹10 lakhs, followed by the first runner-up Ashanna and the second runner-up Ghanashyam, who won ₹540,000 and ₹450,000 respectively. Each of the three editions of the RPL held previously had also been a resounding success, and the fourth edition was a continuation of the legacy.The Rummy Premier League provides rummy players exposure to competitive rummy and gives them a platform to showcase their rummy skills to a wide audience scattered across the country.The fourth edition of the Rummy Premier League has written a new chapter in the history of the game and will go a long way in further increasing the popularity of online rummy in the country.Source: Businesswire