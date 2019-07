S. Bagchi Classes, the Premier Platform for the Aspirants of IIT, WBJEE and Medical Examinations

by businesswireindia.com

has taken the initiative to

education values the amount and the quality of knowledge that individuals receive. Because, the basic understanding of a subject deals with acquisition of basic information upon which the future complex learning depends.

Mr.

says, “The things work out for those who select the right pathway at the right time.”

Mr.

S. Bagchi Classes was established in Kolkata by a distinguished Chemistry teacher Mr. Shibapratim Bagchi. “It is a premier platform rather than Classroom for the aspirants of IIT-JEE, IIT-MAINS, WBJEE and Medical Examinations along with the Class-XII Boards”, says Ankita, one of the aspirants.The institutemotivate the students in a way that they start chasing their passion rather than success.Mr. Shibapratim Bagchi believes that,This is where theput the efforts by providing periodical exams and study materials for revision, after completion of each chapter or topic. But the job doesn’t end here, they also hold regular doubt clearing sessions so that both weak and strong students are benefited.As a result, year after year from S. Bagchi Classes almost 90% students get ranked within 50000 and 5000 in national and state level competitions respectively. Among them some are state toppers who secured rank within first 10 in state level exams and within 500 in national level exams.In addition, every year students are securing their positions in KVPY, OLYMPIAD etc. +2 level exams. One or two students of West Bengal, who got the opportunity to study in AIIMS Delhi, are mostly from S. Bagchi Classes.Shibapratim BagchiTo fulfil all their goals, they continue working harder to improve everything they do for you, as your success is their top most priority.“Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise!” saysShibapratim Bagchi.Website: http://sbagchiclasses.com Source: Businesswire