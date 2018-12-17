Safebridge Takes Maritime Certification into The Digital Era with myCert

by businesswireindia.com

Safebridge expands its product portfolio with the launch of myCert, an innovative digital platform which utilises the blockchain technology to provide a secure online environment and upgrade the entire maritime certification ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005042/en/

myCert – the first digital solution for maritime certificates (Photo: Safebridge)

myCert connects three main components: the entities who issue certificates, the seafarers who hold and need those certificates in their everyday activity and the verifiers who can be virtually anyone wishing to verify the validity of the certificates.

myCert is the solution for professional users to better manage the life cycle of certificates, by having control over them from one single platform, securely and with 24/7 availability worldwide.

“We saw Safebridge’s myCert in action at INTERTANKO’s Seafarers’ Vetting Seminar, in the Philippines. Over 1,000 seafarers were in attendance and the system worked flawlessly. The system ensured that all delegates received their certificate of attendance in a very efficient, fuss-free and timely manner”, Dr. Phil Belcher, Marine Director, of INTERTANKO.

Going from paper to digital, myCert takes the maritime industry one step closer towards a greener future, thus contributing to the environment.

“CIRM Members are always at the forefront of technology development in our worldwide maritime industry. New methods to contribute to safety and security are vital and so CIRM welcomes progressive innovation to help combat further erosion of the environment”, Frances Baskerville, Secretary-General of CIRM.

Key benefits of myCert:

direct link between issuers, holders and verifiers translates into a larger degree of control and trust levels with all certificates and people involved;

safe storage, 100% secured online, eliminating the forging of certificates with electronic or digital signatures;

less errors, because in this unique ecosystem an error can be easily corrected without disturbing the documentation flux;

better communication between issuers and seafarers gives the advantage of a clearer and swifter response;

improved operational efficiency considering that all parties involved are part of a single platform, greatly reducing the workload and freeing up time.

Safebridge plans to introduce an additional module for myCert, namely the “organiser”. This will allow companies to have a single point application to gather, organise and verify the certificates of all their ships and seafarers. It will permit for set up of notifications and other useful functions, easily integrable with their internal applications.

More info: https://mycert.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005042/en/

MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005042/en/Source: Businesswire