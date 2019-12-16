Salaries Rise Significantly, New Companies on Campus: The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women Beats Past Records and Economic Slowdown

by businesswireindia.com

The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women

a traditional MBA programme

18-month full-time, residential programme in management practice and leadership

While the curriculum interested me, the 'Shadow a Woman Leader' module was a real revelation. That module was a goldmine,” says Kirithiga Selladurai, Scholar from Class of 2018-19, who got placed with Western Digital Corporation.

The Class of 2018-19 at Vedica Scholars Programme for Women is witnessing a highly successful placement season. More than 92% of their students are already placed with leading industry recruiters. The season is marked by several highs for the young institute as it received an INR 21 lakh salary offer, a 22% jump over last year, and average salaries having risen more than 10% across the board to INR 10 lakh. What is most encouraging is that Vedica, with its rather unique approach to management education, is bucking the trend unleashed by the steep economic slowdown.Besides returning employers like KPMG, Nestlé, OYO, Airtel Payments Bank, Tata Trusts, Moglix and NephroPlus, Vedica has added new recruiters like Weber Shandwick, AXIS Bank, PocketAces, RenewPower, Mahindra Logistics, QAI Global, Kinara Capital, BulBul TV, and EkAnek. It not only speaks volumes about the performance of Vedica’s alumnae in their respective organisations but the growing reputation of the Institute as a training ground for benchmark women professionals.These recruiters have hired Vedica Scholars in dynamic roles across industries like FMCG, e-commerce, technology, hospitality, media & advertising, NBFC, renewable energy, and management consulting, at attractive remuneration packages.Pleased with the results of the current placement season, Anuradha Das Mathur, Founder and Dean, The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women says “The Vedica campus placements are a testimony to our unique curriculum and how we work with each Scholar to help her be a benchmark professional – well beyond plain-vanilla competence.Recruiters are clearly pleased with our alums and return to hire in larger numbers each year. But we also have many new companies on campus, which means the Vedica reputation is growing. I am, personally, very excited about the future.” Clearly, the institutes’ initiatives are paying dividends in a short span of time.was set up four years ago as an alternative to. Thecan claim several cutting-edge practices that help Scholars become the best version of themselves. “Sanjana Ramesh, now placed with KMPG says “The mix of liberal arts and management gave me a fresh perspective on problem-solving. If I had to sum up my Vedica journey in one word, it would be – 'transformation'."Mrinalika is all set to start her corporate journey with Airtel Payments Bank and shares her learnings from the personal growth track – “One thing that Vedica has taught me is that nobody grows in their comfort zone. If you have to thrive, you need to push your boundaries and you will achieve the greatest of things."The Programme combines management practice with courses in liberal arts, critical thinking & communication and personal growth to equip women with the necessary skills to pursue sustained and meaningful careers. These academic efforts are complemented bSource: Businesswire