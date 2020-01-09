Sam Morovati Named Vice President of Sales at Delta-Q Technologies

by businesswireindia.com

Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q) today announced that sales veteran Sam Morovati has joined the company as vice president of sales, responsible for leading Delta-Q’s global sales channels.

Sam Morovati will oversee global sales growth and customer satisfaction for Delta-Q Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

“As Delta-Q continues to pursue growth within the global battery charger and broader technology markets, we are excited to welcome Sam to our team,” said Sarah MacKinnon, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Delta-Q. “Sam is a seasoned and results-driven leader in the technology sector, and we are confident his leadership will support Delta-Q’s and our customers’ missions.

He has a proven track record and offers tremendous leadership, mentoring and coaching skills, which will be valuable assets for us going forward. We are counting on him to ensure that our strategic sales plans will firmly align with our corporate vision, mission and values.”

Morovati has more than two decades of sales, marketing and technology management services expertise. He brings significant skillsets to his new post, including experience driving the go-to market strategies with enterprise operating in the telecommunications, enterprise software, automation, renewable energy, smart-grid, industrial control, and industrial Internet of Things. He will lend that expertise to propel Delta-Q into new markets and industries.

Prior to joining Delta-Q, Morovati served as sales director at Honeywell, in Toronto, helping its Ontario customers optimize operations with Honeywell security, building automation, software and services. He also spent six years at Schneider Electric as a Territory sales manager, and national business developer for the wind renewable market. Sam earned his electrical and electronics engineering degree from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and his Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology from Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, BC.

“I am excited to be a part of Delta-Q’s dynamic team,” said Morovati. “Delta-Q is powering the global adoption of battery-powered technologies and I look forward to strengthening their position in electrification market. I am eager to work closely with our global sales team, customers and partners to help them achieve their objectives and contribute to a greener world for our future.”

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies develops and supplies battery chargers to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of electric vehicles and industrial equipment. Delta-Q’s unique blend of engineering capability in high efficiency power electronics and embedded software design delivers innovative battery charging solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers. With more than a million vehicles and industrial machines already using its products, Delta-Q’s innovation is enabling the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly electric drive systems. Delta-Q was founded in 1999 and is a privately held company located in Vancouver, Canada. Please visit www.delta-q.com for more information.

