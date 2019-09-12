San Juan Mercantile Exchange Now Available Through Deltix CryptoCortex

by businesswireindia.com

Deltix, Inc. announced that its CryptoCortex digital asset trading platform is now connected to the San Juan Mercantile Exchange (“SJMX”) Dark Pool. This connection, according to Deltix, will provide cryptocurrency brokers/dealers, OTC desks, market makers and arbitrageurs with unique and world-class trading functionality in connection with submitting and managing their SJMX Dark Pool orders.

Deltix has been providing quantitative research, analytics and algorithmic trading solutions for equities, futures, options and forex for over 12 years. Its CryptoCortex platform, launched in 2018, is one of the world’s most advanced, allowing creation and streaming of a consolidated order book, smart order routing, algo execution, flexible pre-trade risk management, and a post-trade TCA system, among other things.

SJMX launched its digital asset OTC Dark Pool in April 2019 to provide a secure and efficient infrastructure for institutional market participants to buy and sell cryptocurrency assets. Combined with the banking, custody and settlement solutions offered by SJMX’S affiliate, the San Juan Mercantile Bank & Trust, traders can enjoy efficient fiat and digital asset transactions and custody.

“We are delighted that CryptoCortex traders can now access the SJMX Dark Pool,” said Ilya Gorelik, Founder & CEO at Deltix. “With the associated banking and custody solution also provided by SJMBT, this connectivity provides our CryptoCortex clients with a powerful full life-cycle trading solution.”

“CryptoCortex is a powerful platform that has been designed to satisfy the diverse needs of a wide range of sophisticated market participants,” said Bo Collins, Founder & CEO at SJMX and SJMBT. “We look forward to the enhanced user experience that the connection between SJMX and CryptoCortex will provide.”

About Deltix, Inc.

Deltix was founded in 2005 by a group of computer scientists and mathematicians with extensive expertise in sophisticated quantitative and event-driven solutions. With a growing team of 70, Deltix provides software and services for quantitative research, algorithmic trading and execution analytics across equities, futures, options, FX, fixed income and digital assets. Deltix provides its solutions to institutional systematic and discretionary buy-side firms, sell-side firms and crypto exchanges. For more information, please see www.deltixlab.com.

About SJMX and SJMBT

San Juan Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (SJMX) and its banking affiliate, the San Juan Mercantile Bank & Trust International Corp. (SJMBT), are developing a professional-grade trading environment and integrated banking platform for trading digital assets. SJMX and SJMBT, subsidiaries of Mercantile Global Holdings, Inc. (MGH), will provide an end-to-end solution, from matching trades to clearing and custody of both digital assets and fiat currencies. By bringing together an experienced team of top-tier exchange professionals, bankers, technologists, and legal and compliance personnel, SJMX and SJMBT are bringing to the digital asset space what professional traders have come to expect from regulated exchanges and banks. For more information, visit: https://sjmx.global/ or contact the company at [email protected].

