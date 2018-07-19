  • Download mobile app

  • A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
  • Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
  • AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
  • Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
  • RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
  • DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
  • YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
  • 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Sandvik Coromant Opens Its New Center for the Manufacturing Industry

by businesswireindia.com

July 19, 2018

Business Wire India

Sandvik Coromant, India is opening its new global meeting place in Pune for productivity, application, machining and research in manufacturing. This 18,000 ft2 facility – one of only six such centres across the Sandvik Coromant portfolio present– is the result of an investment worth SEK 35 million (equals to 27 Crores). The other centres are Langfang in China, Schaumburg in USA, Queretaro in Mexico, Fair Lawn USA and Sandviken in Sweden
 
Javier Guerra, President at Sandvik Coromant India, says: “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that, in our endeavour to offer cutting-edge solutions and expertise to customers, we now have a world-class Sandvik Coromant Center in Pune. The facility will be of great service to anyone who is interested in productivity gains, cutting-edge research and the future of global manufacturing.”
 
Sandvik Coromant Center, Pune, will strengthen the company’s position as the global leader in competence and innovation within India’s manufacturing industry. The facility is a meeting place where visitors can interact and co-operate in a modern and inspiring environment, enabling physical and digital collaboration.
 
For Innovation Conclave 2018, it is estimated that the Sandvik Coromant Center in Pune will attract 2000 visitors from all over India. Visitors will have access to the latest technology, products, engineering competence and customized solutions. They can also connect to other facilities in the world and, in addition, participate in various training activities, joining over 30,000 individuals trained by Sandvik Coromant every year.
 
Importantly, the new Sandvik Coromant Center is equipped with Digital Live Machining (DLM), a technical platform that streams live machining demonstrations (via the cloud) to remote locations.  Source: Businesswire

