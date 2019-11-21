Sanfort Aims to Double its Preschools Portfolio by 2021

Sanfort, the UK Concept Preschool Chain, has announced to have embarked upon an ambitious expansion plan with aim to double the number of its preschools from the current more than 250 to 500 in the next couple of years. Sanfort has also ventured into K12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) schools, and as part of the ongoing expansion it’s exploring deeper market penetration in these segments as well across the length and breadth of the country.

After already establishing its firm foothold in bigger cities, Sanfort is now looking to spread its wings in class-B and C cities in more than 25 states where it has already registered its significant presence. One of the frontrunners in preschools segment, Sanfort has over 70 preschools in Delhi-NCR, while it has 10 preschools in Jammu and 11 preschools in Hyderabad.

Dr. S. K. Rathor, Chairman & Managing Director, Sanfort Group of Schools said, “We are all set to expand aggressively with an aim to double our preschools portfolio by the year 2021. Apart from exploring new regions, we look forward to break into tier-II & III cities in all the states primarily in J&K, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Hyderabad, Telangana, Karnataka and North-East besides Delhi-NCR.”

“While we already enjoy stronghold in Delhi-NCR, we have recently started exploring Rajasthan and MP with a great pace and concurrently we are focusing on Gujarat and Maharashtra as well. With our latest expansion drive, we aim to effectively embark on our mission to impart education in more interesting and pupil-centric manner,” he added.

“We are targeting to open more K12 schools in all the locations where we have already expanded our footprints in preschools segment,” said Dr. Rathor who comes from a humble background and had started his entrepreneurial journey with only Rs. 40000 in his kitty.

It’s due to strenuous efforts put in by Dr. Rathor towards providing an enriching learning experience, Sanfort Group of Schools has over the years, emerged as one of the fastest growing brand and has also achieved the distinction of being featured in 2019 edition of Business Barons of India. Acclaimed novelist Chetan Bhagat has also recently interviewed Dr. Rathor for one of the forthcoming editions of Forbes India.

Sanfort is the pioneer partner of Trinity College-London for “Trinity Stars Yong Performers in English Awards” which encourage the teaching and learning of English language through drama, music and performance for children. Everything, the infrastructure, learning content and use of technology in the classrooms, uniquely designed activities, workshops for parents and its association with ‘Preschool Learning Alliance’ and ‘British Association for Early Childhood Education’, U. K. made Sanfort Schools popular in no time.