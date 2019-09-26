SAP Cloud Solutions Land on Alibaba Cloud Platform in China

by businesswireindia.com

Alibaba Group and SAP today announced that SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and SAP® Cloud Platform are now available on Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group in China. Chinese enterprises can now easily adopt SAP’s world-leading enterprise cloud solutions on the powerful Alibaba Cloud infrastructure. The strategic partnership between the two technology leaders provides seamless integration of world-class SaaS, PaaS and IaaS solutions.

Alibaba Group and SAP also announced that they will jointly design local solutions that meet the unique needs of Chinese enterprises to help accelerate their digital transformation, as well as co-innovate in the areas of Internet-of-Things, Artificial Intelligence and enterprise-level Big Data applications.

Stefan Wagner, Global Senior Vice President, SAP, said: "Through our close partnership with Alibaba, we are deploying SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform on the leading IaaS platform in China, to help Chinese enterprises speed up their migration to the Cloud, and spur their innovation and transformation. Delivering on our strategy ‘in China for China’, SAP runs several co-engineering activities with Alibaba, combining our strengths to deliver solutions tailored to the Chinese market.”

Ken Shen, President of Global Ecosystem of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said: “The integration of SAP’s world leading enterprise solution with Alibaba Cloud’s advanced intelligent platform will bring great value to customers, and help them to accelerate their digital transformation with much better experience. The partnership with SAP is an important practice for Alibaba Cloud to implement its ‘to be integrated‘ and globalization strategy.”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the digital core suite-of-choice to run a successful business in the cloud, companies can migrate vital business processes in a cost-effective manner, experience faster deployment and shortened return on investment time. As an open and agile application and integration platform, SAP Cloud Platform enables Alibaba Cloud’s customers to extend their current business solutions, build new applications and integrate with third-party technologies efficiently. Chinese businesses can expect to benefit from a versatile, all-inclusive cloud computing environment.

Alibaba Group and SAP entered into the strategic partnership in 2016, with a goal of jointly delivering enterprise-class cloud computing services to companies in China. The alliance aims to accelerate the introduction and adoption of enterprise-class cloud computing across multiple industries to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation.

