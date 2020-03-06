SapnoKiAzadi: Modicare Celebrates Women Empowerment With Radio Mirchi

by businesswireindia.com

The campaign is giving a voice to the stories of women heroes

Over 35 women came out and shared those stories, including around 20 Modicare consultants across cities

These women are sharing the inspiring stories through various colleges as well RWA activities being organized across 6 cities

​As the world would be celebrating International Women’s Day on 8th March 2020, Modicare, one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies is bringing the importance of independence and self-sufficiency amongst women with its women empowerment campaign – ‘Sapno Ki Azadi’. During this campaign, Modicare will share the stories of successful women across Delhi, Bengaluru, Patna and Kolkata through one of the largest radio channels in the country: Radio Mirchi.



Empowering a woman is empowering the nation, Radio Mirchi & Modicare’s initiative ‘Sapno Ki Azadi’ has supported and empowered young girls and women to achieve their dreams. Over 35 female influencers across the Delhi, Bengaluru, Patna and Kolkata are sharing their success stories on Radio Mirchi. Modicare is celebrating the spirit of International Women’s Day by conducting various contests, events in colleges and RWAs at these cities to spread awareness about women empowerment. The brand is helping to provide Sapno Ki Azadi to more and more women across the nation. Leading women consultants of Modicare who attended the event shared their success stories on how Modicare helped in making them achieve their dreams. The campaign was also talked about at the Mirchi Music Awards 2020 that was held in Mumbai on 19th February.



Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Samir Modi, Founder and Managing Director, Modicare Limited said, “I believe that every woman has the power to create, nurture and transform the world. Success of a woman has a rippling effect in the family eco system. As the money starts coming in through the Modicare Azadi Plan, women start feeling more confident and independent than ever before. Their outlook towards life changes and they exude positive energies around them. I experience this with the women consultants in Modicare. Every month more than 2 lakh people are joining Modicare as consultants and 60% of them are women. We are developing training programs which are specially tailored for women and their specific needs. The training programs will aid in making their dreams into reality faster. With the Modicare Sapno Ki Azadi campaign, it is our resolve to empower more and more women and help them convert their dreams into reality. We are sharing inspiring real-life stories of our consultants as well as other women with the message that if they one can do it; you can do it too.”



The campaign will also be kicked off in Vadodara and Jaipur on 9th March to create awareness around International Women’s Day. Just like the other 4 cities, ‘Sapno Ki Azadi’ will travel from being on-air on Radio Mirchi to local colleges and RWAs.

Source: Businesswire