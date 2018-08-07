SAS India Named as One of India’s Best Workplaces in 2018

by businesswireindia.com

SAS India

, the leader in business analytics software and services, announced today that it has been featured among India's Best Workplaces – 2018 survey. The study is conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute India in association with MINT, by HT Media. The ranking is the most comprehensive study of organizational culture in India with workplaces which meets their selection criteria and recognizes, on this occasion, the Top 50 Indian’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2018.SAS India features in the overall list of companies, representing the value of the organization’s culture, leadership vision and employee well-being. This year more than 43,000 employees across 225 organizations with employee strength less than 500, spanning more than 20 industries went through the rigorous evaluation process to compete for honors in India’s most coveted and largest workplace study.Best Workplaces evaluates and acknowledges companies that have created and sustained their performance because of their workplace culture. Companies listed are evaluated on Trust Indexratings from the Employee's perspective which benefits in seeking anonymous feedback from employees and Culture Audit, a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee life-cycle.“It is indeed an honour to receive this recognition. At SAS, our core values of being Curious, Passionate, Authentic and Accountable influences and shapes everything we do. We believe employees are our most important asset and our culture is anchored by meaningful work, empowering leadership and creating a world class work environment. I am proud of the trust and camaraderie that our culture has fostered amongst our employees,” said Noshin Kagalwalla, VP & Managing Director, SAS India.“We are delighted to receive this honor. At SAS, we offer a promising career to quality talent, a caring and inclusive culture, supportive benefits that help talent thrive, and a fair reward system. These are all in sync with the critical enablers of success, along with knowledge drawn from the best workplaces that are winning this league. This recognition is a validation of our commitment towards the same,” said Director, Human Resources for SAS India, Srinivas Rao.SAS, a perennial on best workplace lists globally, has once again secured recognition among national workplaces. The company's commitment to work/life balance has existed since it was formed more than 40 years ago, and has also earned honours as an attractive workplace for millennials, women and graduates.The organisation takes several initiatives to engage and build an employee friendly organization. The Global Employee Assistance Program, Enhanced Physical Fitness Program, Learning and Career Development Initiatives, Enhanced Maternity and Paternity Policy are some of the many initiatives that make SAS one of India's Best Workplaces. SAS well-structured programme with good balance of remuneration, benefits and rewards has been an added advantage in today’s competitive market, ensuring sustainability in the future.Source: Businesswire