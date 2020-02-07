  • Download mobile app
07 Feb 2020, Edition - 1669, Friday
SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. Selects INVISTA PTA Technology

by businesswireindia.com

February 7, 2020

Business Wire India

INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT), and SASA Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. (SASA) signed a "Letter of Intent (LOI)" on the 3rd of February 2020, confirming the selection of IPT as the PTA Licensor for the license of INVISTA’s P8 Process Technology for SASA’s PTA project in Turkey with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes. The signing of the LOI has great significance in terms of long-term collaboration between SASA & INVISTA.

 

INVISTA’s industry leading P8 PTA Process Technology is available as a license package from IPT. For more information, please visit the IPT website at www.ipt.invista.com.

 

About INVISTA:

 

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA’s commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER®, CORDURA® and ANTRON®. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.

 

About SASA:

 

SASA is a leading producer in the world for polyester staple fibers, filament yarns, polyester-based and specialty polymers and intermediates (DMT). Combining and blending a leadership responsibility in industry with a powerful technical inheritance and a high production capacity, SASA successfully manages the whole process from design to production and distribution. SASA began its activities in polyester sector in 1966.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

