Saya Homes to Develop Uber Luxury Project in Indirapuram

Known for world-class projects Saya Homes is coming up with uber luxurious 3 & 4 BHK residential project at one of the best locations of Indirapuram. The project would be developed in central Indirapuram, Ghaziabad just opposite Indirapuram Habitat Centre and at just few mins walk from NH 24. After an enthralling response which they have received for their previous two projects in Indirapuram, this would be their fourth successive project in the same region. The project offers only 3 & 4 BHK apartments. As per market experts, the new project will be better than the existing projects like ATS Advantage, GC Grand or Orange County as it’s a new offering and the technology along with amenities changes every few years and demands upgradation.

To be developed in an area of over 7,800 sq. mtrs. or 1.93 acres approximately with an investment over INR 300 crores, the project will house three towers with a total liveable space of approximately 7.10 lakh sq. ft. It has been planned very strategically where it will receive the benefits of being well connected to Delhi, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Noida and other major cities of Western UP. The project would be developed and delivered as per the RERA guidelines.

Units in this project would be priced at Rs. 1.4 crore onwards. This high-rise residential marvel would be constructed using Korean Form work Technology and will develop as one of the tallest towers of Indirapuram with fully operational shopping malls, Multiplexes, Schools, Hospitals, Parks and much more amenities nearby. The project will have a 3-level basement for parking along with club house on the podium level.





Vikas Bhasin, CMD, Saya Homes said, “In entire NCR, Indirapuram is one of the most habitable and preferred destination by home seekers. But due to lack of resale on old projects and launch of new projects, the availability of residential units is quite less. Also, a lot of projects are now decades old hence many of the existing residents of Indirapuram who wants to upgrade their lifestyle but do not want to move out of Indirapuram will get a better opportunity. Our new offering is for them along with new home buyers looking for a quality project at a great location and which yet again, like our other projects, will be delivered on time.”

Saya Homes has previously delivered Dzire Residency & Saya Zenith in Indirapuram and is gearing up for the possession of its much-acclaimed project, Saya Gold Avenue in Indirapuram itself. Apart from these, the Realty major has delivered Saya Zion, in Greater Noida west and is now developing a high street commercial in the same region by the name Saya South X.