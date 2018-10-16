Scanlog Strengthens its Position at the Cutting Edge of Logistics Innovation by Embracing Robotic Process Automation from Softomotive

by businesswireindia.com

Scandinavian Logistics Partners AB (Scanlog), a rapidly expanding Scandinavian logistics company specializing in international transports, is using ProcessRobot from Softomotive to help transform its order booking process and develop a smarter workflow.

ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

With ProcessRobot handling increasing numbers of customer orders, Scanlog has fortified its position as a technology leader in the logistics sector, and can deliver a speedier shipping service for its clients. Mattias Ljungberg , CEO of Scanlog, explains: “With ProcessRobot, we have reduced the time it takes to process each customer order by 89 percent. Previously it took a human employee up to four minutes to enter the booking details to our systems: now, the robot completes the task within 20 seconds.”

Scanlog has ambitious plans to automate many other processes with ProcessRobot. The company is currently exploring how the robot could support real-time freight tracking, update currency rates every day in its financial systems, process supplier and customer invoices and help to prepare customized reports and KPIs.

Marios Stavropoulos, CEO of Softomotive concludes, “We have always said that our clients should adopt an agile approach to RPA by starting small, learning quickly and scaling rapidly. This is a great example of this happening in practice.”

Business Benefits

89% faster customer order processing

faster customer order processing 2 hours a day saved, freeing staff to focus on planning faster, more efficient shipments

a day saved, freeing staff to focus on planning faster, more efficient shipments Showcases Scanlog’s commitment to innovation, helping it demonstrate value to clients

Scanlog’s commitment to innovation, helping it demonstrate value to clients Eliminates the risk of human data entry errors, improving quality management

the risk of human data entry errors, improving quality management 15% return on investment achieved within two months by automating just one process

Read the full case study

ENDS

For more information

To gain access to our latest press releases: Softomotive Press Centre

www.softomotive.com| LinkedIn | Twitter

About Softomotive

Softomotive is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation solutions, trusted by more than 7,000 companies worldwide. By delivering the smoothest RPA journey through starting small, growing quickly and scaling seamlessly, Softomotive enables people and businesses to put their work on autopilot, enhancing working lives and transforming performance. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through powerful, robust RPA technology from desktop installation to server based software which is quick to deploy, easy to use and provides best value for money.

· WinAutomation is the world’s best desktop automation tool and provides a powerful, robust and easy to use Windows based platform for building software robots.

· ProcessRobot is a leading enterprise RPA platform, including enterprise grade security and controls, with links to best-of-breed AI technologies.

About Scanlog

Scandinavian Logistics Partners AB (Scanlog) is a Scandinavian logistics company specializing in international transports. Founded in 2013, the company has offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö and Oxelösund, and works with a global network of partners to ensure cargo reaches its destination safely. Scanlog offers forwarding services across all transportation modes, and is a leader in responsible logistics, striving to minimize the environmental impact of every shipment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005502/en/

Source: Businesswire