Scarlett Johansson, Janelle Monae, and Chrissy Metz Sparkle in Forevermark Diamonds at the 92nd Academy Awards

by businesswireindia.com

WHO: Actor and Nominee

Scarlett Johansson

WHO: Actor and Performer Janelle Monáe

WHO: Actor and Performer Chrissy Metz

Forevermark diamonds lit up the red carpet at the 92Annual Academy Awards on Scarlett Johansson, Janelle Monáe, and Chrissy Metz.Double nominee for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, Scarlett Johansson, stunned on the red carpet in a pair of custom designed Forevermark x Anita Ko Exceptional Diamond Earrings totaling nearly 27 carats. She finished the diamond look with a 29-carat diamond bracelet.Anita Ko shares her design inspiration for Scarlett’s earrings, “Forevermark approached me about designing some special pieces for the Oscars red carpet, and I was honored to take my signature design aesthetic and transform these rare, natural treasures into a red-carpet-worthy masterpiece. I’m always initially inspired by the raw materials and how I can bring movement and light to the piece I am designing. As soon as I laid eyes on the two pear-shaped Forevermark Exceptional Diamonds, I knew the silhouette of my Olivia earrings was the perfect design to highlight the beauty of these one-of-a-kind stones.”Before opening the Oscars with a lively performance, Janelle Monáe floated down the red carpet in a bejeweled, hooded ensemble and the ethereal “Lace of Light” diamond choker. She complemented the statement necklace with classic diamond stud earrings and diamond cocktail rings.“I chose Forevermark because her gown is encrusted with crystals, so we needed diamonds with the most light and sparkle. We also wanted to work with a diamond company that was sustainable and ethically sourced which is a very important criteria for both Janelle and me,” Janelle’s stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn said of the look.Exceptional Diamond Earrings with Pear Diamond Drops set in 18k White Gold, 26.65 ctwDiamond Bracelet set in 18k White Gold 29.15 ctwLace of Light Diamond Choker set in 18k White Gold 36.54 ctwDiamond Studs with Halo set in 18k White Gold 6.36 ctwVero Amore Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 7.04 ctwFlower Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 4.31 ctwDiamond Eternity Bands set in 18k White Gold 6.19 ctwFrozen Beauty Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 14.87 ctwCipher Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 10.79 ctwSource: Businesswire