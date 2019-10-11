Schaeffler India takes New Strides in Technical Training for Automotive Aftermarket

Launches Mobile Training Centre to provide training to Garages in tier 2 and tier 3 cities

REPXPERT Branded Vehicle equipped with all engine, transmission & chassis products and tools for training purposes

Schaeffler India’s Automotive After Market division announces the launch of a Mobile Training Centre which is called the REPXPERT Truck under the aegis of Schaeffler’s REPXPERT service brand, in Delhi today. The REPXPERT truck is Schaeffler India’s first mobile training center that is slated to travel to over 70 cities in India by the end of 2019. The mobile training centre is equipped with state-of-art automotive technical training facilities, products, spare-parts and repair tools as well as hands-on training materials, bringing to fore the latest in automotive technology. A full-time trainer has been engaged for this centre, who will provide training on standard fitment practices and examining failure diagnosis of all mechanical parts, along-with facilities of effective home-tutorial videos — making training productive and effective.

Mr. Debasish Satpathy, Vice President (Automotive Aftermarket), Schaeffler India during Van launch by Schaeffler India’s Automotive Aftermarket Division

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Debasish Satpathy, Vice President (Automotive Aftermarket), Schaeffler India said, “We recognize that vehicle technology is getting more complex with passing time. Technical training plays an increasingly important role in supporting garage professionals in dealing with these challenges. We believe in providing wide range of training facilities to garages, to skill-up the existing ones and focus on skill development of the new and upcoming ones. The mobile training centre i.e. REPXPERT Truck is equipped with all engine, transmission and chassis products and tools along with professionally-trained service-personnel who will be providing hands-on-training, especially in demand in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The training provided at the mobile training centre will not only help garages to do professional repair & fitment but also make them future ready.”

Mr. Debasish Satpathy inside the REPXPERT truck

The mobile training facility will provide customers with various types of training across transmission, engine and the chassis system. Among our technical programs are facilities like Special Fitment Tools, Standards Fitment Practices, Failure Diagnosis, Product Demo, Tutorial Videos and the Schaeffler Product Portfolio.

About Schaeffler India Limited

Schaeffler has been present in India for over 50 years. With 3 well known product brands LuK, INA and FAG, 4 manufacturing plants and 19 sales offices, Schaeffler has a significant presence in India. Schaeffler is among the largest Industrial and Automotive supplier with sales of INR 45.6 billion in 2018 and around 3,000 employees. The manufacturing plants in Maneja and Savli (Vadodara), produce a vast range of ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and wheel bearings that are sold under the brand name of FAG. The plant at Talegaon near Pune, manufactures engine and powertrain components for front accessory drive system, chain drive systems, valve train, gear shift systems and a range of needle roller bearings and elements, under the brand INA. The fourth manufacturing location is based out of Hosur, producing a wide range of clutches and hydraulic clutch release systems for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and tractors sold under the brand of LuK. Schaeffler also has the largest after-market networks serving the industrial and automotive customers. All of this is backed by dedicated engineering, research and development support based in India in support of product teams.