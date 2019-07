Scholarship Test ‘ATSE 2019’ to Be Held on August 4, 11 for Classes IV to XII

by businesswireindia.com

Before starting the test, make sure that the webcam is connected and enabled.

Be seated in a place with good lighting.

Position yourself in front of the system in such a way that at least 70% frontal face is visible in the camera.

No one except the test taker should be in the room during the test.

For the test, use the latest version of chrome.

Use of calculators is not allowed, however, candidates can use the rough sheet for rough work.

Do not open any other tab or browser during the test.

ATSE 2019, the first-ever online scholarship test, will be held on August 4 and 11, 2019. The exam date for students of class 9-12 is August 04, 2019, whereas, the students of class 4-8 will take the test on August 11, 2019. Aglasem Talent Search Exam will be held in a single slot on each date. Those who have applied are being intimated of their exam date and time via SMS and e-mail.Indian Ed-tech companyis holding the scholarship test with the aim of finding and aiding talent in the country. It will be a center-less exam, meaning that test takers do not have to go anywhere for it.On the exam day, a link to activate the test will be sent to the students on their registered number and e-mail. Candidates can open the same on a laptop/computer (with a webcam) and take the test connected to the internet. The company is pioneering an AI-based technology to monitor the performance of the students during the test.To make students familiar with the online test, mock test was launched on 27th July. The mock test provides a similar look and feel of the actual test, using which, test takers can understand how the online scholarship test functions. Students can access it fromDuration of the exam will be 1 hour. Students will get 100 questions of the multiple type choice type with single answer correct. All questions will be compulsory. Maximum marks that can be scored in ATSE 2019 will be 400. There is negative marking in the test. For the correct answer, 4 (four) marks will be awarded, and 1 (one) mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.To qualify the exam the students need to score a minimum of 40% marks in their respective tests.AglaSem is conducting ATSE, one of its kind online scholarship tests, to identify young enthusiast minds and aid them financially for higher education. Cash prizes worth Rs 12.51 lakh will be distributed among top rank holders. Medals and certificates will also be given to achievers.Cash prizes will be distributed to first 50 rank holders (subject to qualifying the scholarship test) in each class. First position is entitled to Rs 50,000 and gold medal. Second position will get Rs 25,000 and silver medal. Third position shall be eligible for Rs 10,000 and bronze medal.Fourth to tenth rankers, eleventh to fiftieth rankers will each get Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 respectively. Up to fiftieth rank, all toppers will get a certificate of excellence.As per All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) 2015-16, the total enrollment in higher education is close to 34.6 million. The competition for a single student to get into a college of choice is getting tougher every day. An engineering aspirant sitting inhas to compete with over a million other competitors.The scenario is similar for medical aspirants competing in. Whereas in other streams the figures are lower, but the competition in terms of number of test takers or admission seekers versus seats remains high.A good example is university admissions, such as DU admission where students from across the country compete for fractions of marks to get a seat.In such a scenario, scholarship exams such as ATSE play a vital role in the life of students. They give a platform for one to become a part of many to test their abilities and realize their true calling. In several cases, scholarship tests also encourage students to explore their untapped potential. Last but not the least, one can bravely choose the calling of choice, without worrying about the hole it would burn in their or their family’s pockets.Source: Businesswire