SCMHRD Addressed, Reviving Private Sector Participation in the Infrastructure Sector at InfraBlaze'18

With InfraBlaze in its fifth year, the students of SCMHRD had organised this year's event based around the theme ‘Reviving Private Sector Participation in the Infrastructure Sector’. Issues such as Sharing of Risks, Problems Associated with Achieving Financial Closure and Project Structuring with the added Complexity of Patented Technologies being some of the topics discussed in detail.The tone of the event was set by thewho emphasized that such events provide experiential learning opportunities to students in addition to getting insights into real-life situations.blessed the event. He highlighted the dependence and interdependence between various disciplines needed to bring about a change in the society. He also underscored the need to empower common people to take charge of their destiny rather than relying on people with powers to do so.Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), thanked Shri. Kiran Gitte, Commissioner, PMRDA for his support extended to Symbiosis. She was confident that SCMHRD students will get learning opportunities by working in various projects undertaken by PMRDA.Shri Kiran Gitte gave an insight into the evolution of Pune and shared developmental plans that PMRDA has for the Pune city in the coming 30 years. He spoke about the initiatives being undertaken to alleviate the problems bedeviling the Pune region. He also spoke at length about the third metro line originating from Hinjewadi based on a PPP model. He stressed on the importance of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) to realize the ambitious plans for Pune Metro service.Dr. Esther Malini Victor, GM Contracts, L&T IDPL spoke on issues related to road development in India. Ms. Ritu Goswami, Dy GM Technical, NFL shared her experience on setting up new fertilizer plants. These projects were based on licensed processes and hence the choice of partners including the contractor played a significant role. She elaborated on various attributes on which a contractor and a contract are selected. Mr.Rajarama Rao, CEO, and President of PMI’s Pune Deccan Chapter explained the importance and relevance of procurement with specific reference to infrastructure projects. Mr.Makrand Hardas, VP – Academic Interface, PMI’s Pune Deccan Chapter, elaborated on the support provided by PMI Pune to students aspiring for PMI certifications. Dr. Ajit Patwardhan, on behalf of World Bank, provided detailed information on why infrastructure projects get stalled in India.The sessions were very interactive with students asking probing questions.At the end, Dr. Rahul Hiremath, Assistant Professor, proposed a vote of thanks.Source: Businesswire