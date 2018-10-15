SEA Felicitates Ihsedu Agrochem for Being the Highest Processor of Castor Seeds Oilcake

Adding another feather to its cap, Ihsedu Agrochem has been felicitated by The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) for its outstanding development work in the areas of castor oil production. Part of Jayant Agro (BSE: 524330 | NSE: JAYAGROGN), the castor oil processing company has yet again proved its dominance by bagging two awards – ‘The Highest Processors of Castor Seeds Oilcake’ and ‘The Second Highest Exporter of Castor Seeds Extraction’ in India, at the prestigious event.

Ihsedu Agrochem being felicitated by The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA)

The award has been received by Varun Udeshi, Director of Jayant Agro-Organics and Sandeep Udeshi, Vice President of Jayant Agro-Organics, from Ibu.Ir. Musdhalifah Machmud – Dy. Minister for Food & Agriculture, Government of Indonesia. Other guests of honor present on the occasion were Pasha Patel – Farmer leader and Chairman, Maharashtra Commission for Agricultural Costs and Price commission (Mumbai) and Dr. Ashok Dalwai, IAS, CEO, NRRA (GoI).

Commenting on the glory, Abhay Udeshi, Chairman at Jayant Agro and Vice-President at SEA said, “These awards mean immense motivation for companies like Ihsedu. We appreciate each of the processors for their commendable performance and also compliment exporters who have worked hard to push the exports in the international market, despite the industry passing through challenging times.”

Comprised of over 875 members including about 350 working solvent extraction plants with processing annual capacity of about 30 million tonnes, the SEA Awards is the association that brings together the full ecosystem of processors, exporters & importers, oil millers and refiners working collaboratively to shape the future. The big bang award event is held every year to encourage and promote the use of solvent extracted oil and their byproducts in India and abroad.

“Our primary concern is the welfare of marginal farmers and to improve the quality of life for their family. We firmly believe that achieving higher oilseed productivity through good farming practice should be our priority to improve livelihood in rural India, along with providing the raw material for the industry and food security”, added Abhay Udeshi.

About Ihsedu Agrochem Private Limited

Ihsedu Agrochem is a subsidiary of Jayant Agro-Organics Limited. It has a castor seed crushing unit which is fully modernized with state-of-the-art technology. The plant is located in Banaskantha – one of the largest castor growing districts in Gujarat, which alone accounts for 75% of India’s castor seed production. The plant is well linked as it is situated on the state highway and is in close proximity to the Kandla Port from where bulk oil exports take place.

In 2013, Arkema – a global chemical company took a stake in Ihsedu Agrochem as a Joint Venture partner with Jayant Agro-Organics Limited. The joint venture is focused on manufacturing various industrial and specialty grades of castor oil.

