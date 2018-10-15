Seagram’s Royal Stag Gets a Modern and Youthful New Look

by businesswireindia.com

a seamless mixture of aroma, flavor, taste and color, has alwaysfavorite amongst its loyalists.brand bags the 2018 Silver Awardthe International Wine and Spirit Competition in the blended – no age stated category. Pernod Ricard India celebrates the grand win for Royal Stag as the Silver comes from one of the most reputed and recognized international platforms. Now in its 49year, the International Wine and Spirit Competition aims at awarding excellence in wine and spirits worldwide, encouraging recognition for quality products. Wine and Spirits from nearly 90 countries worldwide are judged according to its class within the dedicated tasting premises.The distinct new packaging of Royal Stag, in addition to its international quality blend, has a startling premium appearance with a colour combination that makes it look classier while reflecting a higher level of refinement. The new pack is a significant step-up from the current pack. The cream shade of the carton allows other elements to pop out better while the emboss highlights cues of royalty, heritage and premium-ness. The latest bottle preserves the same shape, making it tall, sleek and masculine.Commenting on the launch of new packaging,said, “Royal Stag has established itself as an iconic brand in the country amongst millions of consumers. The new packaging of Royal Stag not only reinforces the brand codes of heritage, royalty and craftsmanship, but also adds modernity and youthfulness to the brand, hence ensuring a strong appeal to the new age consumer. Royal Stag enjoys a strong base of loyalists and hence we have taken utmost care in retaining the core values of the brand that have stood the test of time.”Speaking about the award, he further added, “At Pernod Ricard, we have always been committed to offering the finest quality products and delivering value ahead of the curve. Royal Stag’s achievement is testimony to the premium quality product that the brand has been consistently offering to its consumers and re-affirms our market position as a top-quality blend.”Royal Stag’s new look and appearance can be seen in the shape of the bottle, its mono carton and the label. The enhanced graphical and sharper expression of the ‘Stag’ increases the visibility and the appeal of the pack to give the bottle a modern, youthful look. Royal Stag is a leading brand that celebrates three pillars – Integrity, craftsmanship and tradition, which makes Royal Stag a whisky that is ‘truly world class’ and a ‘leader in its category’.Source: Businesswire