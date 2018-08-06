  • Download mobile app

06 Aug 2018, Edition - 1119, Monday

  • Latest Medical bulletin on Karunanidhi says his condition has been declining
  • DoT requests Telecom operators to block social media accounts to fight against the fake news menace
  • Rajya Sabha passes NCBC bill
  • MEA seeks Mehul Choksi’s extradition as India-Antigua sign extradition treaty
  • Gauri Lankesh Murder Case: Custody of accused extended till August 20th
  • PIL has been filed against misuse of public money in Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra
  • Congress to hold key Parliamentary meet tomorrow
  • BJP President Amit Shah calls for a meeting with BJP MPs from Maharashtra over the issue of Maratha reservation
  • Big battle of political prestige: Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections will take place on August 9
  • Article 35A hearing deferred. Court to hear the matter on August 27
Seal the Promise of Always being FriendsFirst with Platinum Love Bands

by newsvoir.com

August 6, 2018

This friendship day, Platinum Days of Love, wants you to remember that your partner might be your lover, but above everything, you are #FriendsFirst. Celebrate your relationship that has stood the test of time on the foundation of long standing warmth and a strong friendship.

 


Platinum Love Bands

 

Seal the promise of always being #FriendsFirst with Platinum Love Bands, for you definitely share what’s rare. The masculine and feminine rings have complementary designs with matched central motif bringing alive individuality amidst togetherness: when you appreciate the differences as much as you appreciate the common things. Just like friends do.

 

Etchings of a rare love that last for a lifetime are the underlying themes across the range. Diamonds have been used to accentuate the design and femininity for the woman’s rings, while a substantive metal look with an interplay of textures and finishes adds the necessary gravitas to the men’s range.

 

Let the rare and precious Platinum Love Bands be a beautiful reminder that you will always be #FriendsFirst.

 

Availability

Leading retailers have a platinum counter at their stores. Please visit – www.preciousplatinum.in to get additional information on designs and locate a platinum authorised retailer near you.

 

Purity Assurance Programme

In order to assure consumers of the purity of platinum jewellery, Platinum Guild India Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Trust Ever Assurance Services LLP to audit and monitor its Quality Assurance Scheme. Under this scheme, all authentic platinum jewellery in India comes with a Quality Assurance Card and bears the purity mark of “Pt 950” stamped inside the piece. This also serves as an assurance of a ‘buy back’ programme.

 
Source: Newsvior

