16 Oct 2018, Edition - 1190, Tuesday

Secretary MSME Dr. A. K. Panda Visits NSIC

by newsvoir.com

October 16, 2018

Dr. A. K. Panda, Secretary MSME during his visit to NSIC on 15th October 2018 reviewed the performance of NSIC and motivated the employees to give outstanding results during the year 2018-19 for the growth of MSME sector in the country.

 

 

A Glimpse of Performance Review of NSIC

 

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Sudhir Garg, CMD, NSIC stated that NSIC would not only focus on giving the best performance in the existing vertical but would also explore setting up new verticals for the growth of MSME sector & all the stakeholders so as to achieve targets of the year 2018-19. Also present on this occasion were Shri P. Udayakumar, Director (P&M)NSIC, Shri A. K. Mittal, Director (Finance)NSIC. Dr. A. K. PandaSecretary, MSME  planted a sapling in the on going "Harith Saptah" being observed at NSIC.

 

 

Dr. A. K. Panda, Secretary MSME Planting a Sapling

 

 

About NSIC

NSIC has the Vision to be premier organization fostering the promotion & growth of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in the Country.
 

NSIC has the Mission to enhance the competitiveness of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other services.

 

NSIC facilitates micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a set of specially tailored schemes to enhance their competitiveness (www.nsic.co.in). NSIC operates through its countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centres in different parts of the country.

 
Source: Newsvior

