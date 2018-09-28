Sehwag and Afridi End Feud on UC Live Chat

As legendary arch-rivals India and Pakistan battled against each other in the Asia Cup 2018, more than 9 million cricket fans had a ringside view of the cricket matches through the banter and bonhomie of the former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi. The two cricketers interacted with fans across the world via the live chat sessions hosted by UC Browser and UC News, the leading mobile apps from UCWeb, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group. Held on September 19 and September 23, the live interactive sessions attracted cricket lovers and beauty divas with over tens of thousands of recorded online engagements and nearly 4 million video views. The online reach of the UC Live Chat touched 17 million impressions.

UC Live Chat with Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi

UC Browser has always excelled in providing specialized curated content and extensive space for all the sports and fashion lovers. For the 2018 Asia Cup cricket tournament, UCWeb joined hands with OPPO to meet the increased demand for specialized cricket content from users. Sehwag and Afridi shared their personal on-ground experiences in various fun activities around the game during the live chat sessions. Adding to the glitz and glamour on the session were Miss UC Cricket divas Pari Sharma, Stuti Sahu, and Megha Prasad as well as vloggers Alisha Singh and Tanya Sharma. The UC cricket divas joined the two cricketers on the web platform in a highly entertaining Q&A session while Vloggers Alisha and Tanya showed their support to the Indian team with their dance videos.

UC Live Chat

Commenting on the initiative, Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India & Indonesia said, “UC is a leading content platform for accessing sports. The Asia Cup gave us an opportunity to see the enthusiasm our users have for cricket games. It is also a good time for us to bring fans closer to their favourite stars. The passion and participation of the fans speak volumes about the success of the initiative, through which UC has also made a contemporary record in terms of live chat activities.”

India vs Pakistan is amongst the most popular and thrilling matches in the entire cricket fraternity with Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi being two of the most loved and prolific cricketers to have ever played the game.

