Select CITYWALK Honours the Martyrs of Kargil War

Paying tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war, Select CITYWALK, the most popular shopping centre in Delhi NCR, hosted the sixth edition of its flagship two-day event – Kargil Vijay Diwas at its premises. The two-day event included Indian Army Dog Show which took place from 5 to 6 pm on Saturday, 21st July and Kargil Vijay Diwas: No Man Left Behind that was hosted from 6 pm onwards on Sunday 22nd July, 2018 in The Plaza Area of Select CITYWALK. The management of Select CITYWALK also announced the Inder Sharma Kargil Award for Academic Excellence for the toppers of Army Public School.



Madhulika Rawat, Wife of Army Chief Bipin Rawat with Neeraj Ghei, Director, Select CITYWALK



Speaking on the occasion, Arjun Sharma, Chairman, Select CITYWALK said, “This was the sixth year of Kargil Diwas celebrations at Select CITYWALK. Our Founder, Late Inder Sharma had great respect for the army for their courage and sacrifice to protect our motherland. This year, we have initiated Inder Sharma Kargil Award for Academic Excellence as a memorial to Late Inder Sharma to felicitate the four toppers of Army Public Schools every year.”



Yograj Arora, Director, Select CITYWALK said, “We were privileged to honour the families of the martyrs who have served our nation selflessly and in doing so received highest gallantry awards. The Kargil Vijay Diwas is the manifestation of our continued gratitude to the war heroes.”



Ms. Madhulika Rawat, W/O Army Chief Bipin Rawat and President of Army Women Welfare Association graced the occasion as the Chief Guest on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Also, present was Major General GD Bakshi, a proud recipient of Sena Medal for distinguished service. The event was attended by the eminent dignitaries including Major General Dhruv C Katoch and Air Vice Marshal BK Bishnoi.



Neeraj Ghei, Director, Select CITYWALK said, “It is a pride inducing moment for all of us at Select CITYWALK. The Kargil Diwas celebration is a complete reflection of the admiration that we have for the Indian army and the martyrs. Our patrons were completely overwhelmed with the feeling of patriotism and love for their country.”



For the first time ever in a civilian area, Select CITYWALK hosted the Indian Army Dog show with 8 heroic military dogs. These four-legged unsung heroes demonstrated various stunts such as marching, obstacle jumping, salute and others. The heroic dogs won the hearts of the visitors and greeted the masses with flowers and lotus formation. These are the dogs who display exemplary heroism and help the army in various operations such as bomb detection, weapon detection, rescue operations, respond to military-specific hand gestures and even verbal orders by their handlers.



Honouring the families of 13 martyrs, the shopping centre paid tribute to the heroes of the Kargil war. The martyrs’ families who honoured the event with their presence included the parents of the Param Vir Chakra awardees, Captain Vikram Batra and Captain Manoj Pandey, parents of Vir Chakra awardee – Captain Vijayant Thapar among many other such warriors’ families.



Late in the evening, there was a Hand Shadow Performance by Prahlad Acharya, the Udupi-based magician-turned shadow player followed by the army band performance. The event concluded with Painting Miracle – A tribute by Vilas Nayak.



