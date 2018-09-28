Seniority and the Indian School of Design and Innovation Collaborate to Inspire Design Innovations in Senior Care

by businesswireindia.com

October 1, 2018: Registration opens

December 31st, 2018: Submission Deadline

February 2019: Announcement of finalists

March 2019: DISC Summit featuring finalist presentations, design forum, and awards ceremony

www.DISC.org.in

On International Day of Older Persons,and theannounce the launch ofDISC has been formed to reshape the narrative around ‘Age’ to reflect the reality of self-sufficient, enabled and empowered senior citizens. It calls upon the shapers of today’s products, services and technologies to re-engage with the demographic to evolve and refresh their perspectives about this new and previously unrecognized consumer category.The DISC Challenge, the first of its kind in India – targets aspiring design students to create solutions that align with the narrative of seniors today, recognizing their evolving needs for solutions that are reflective of their contexts and realities. The challenge is unique and features a number of entry categories like leisure, technology, entertainment, enhanced services and better living, thus capturing a more holistic design field for seniors, beyond the traditional perspectives of debilitation and assistance.DISC opens for entries on International day of older persons (October 1), and finalists will be announced at the DISC Summit to be held at Indian School of Design and Innovation (ISDI), Mumbai in March 2019. Winners will be awarded an honorarium of ₹ 1 lakh, with two further awardees receiving ₹ 75,000 each for launching their visionsaid, “Senior Citizens are a growing and integral demographic who are often stereotyped. With DISC, our endeavour is to reiterate the vision of Seniority and bring forth seamless products and experiences that ease the lives ofWe are excited to collaborate with ISDI in this association given and we look forward to rolling out the challenge across the design student fraternity and hope to cultivate this into long term association.”“Being disruptive and futuristic is an essential part of the DICE ecosystem. It has been observed that usually new innovations and technologies are focused towards the next gen, and in this race, we lose our focus towards the senior citizens of our country. I truly believe that today, as young entrepreneurs, it is our responsibility to bring new ideas and designs that will enhance and enrich the lives of seniors in every way possible, and think beyond assisted living or basic products and services. We are happy to partner Seniority on this initiative and look forward to making a difference through a long-term association,” saidBelow are some of the key dates for the challenge:Source: Businesswire