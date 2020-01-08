Serum Institute and Aragen Bioscience Announce Collaboration on Vaccine Development

by businesswireindia.com

Aragen Bioscience, Inc, a subsidiary unit of GVK BIO and one of the leading pre-clinical CRO specializing in monoclonal antibody and other large-molecule product development and

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (Serum), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer,

are pleased to announce a collaboration for the development of multiple stable cell lines to support Serum’s HIV program. This partnership between Serum and Aragen unites two organizations that are committed to ‘Accelerating Life Sciences R&D’ with the goal of developing affordable monoclonal antibodies that improve the quality of human life.

“We are delighted to partner with the global leader in Vaccines,” said Manni Kantipudi, Chairman, Aragen, & Chief Executive Officer, GVK BIO. “The Aragen team is recognized globally for its ability to clone and express challenging proteins. Through this collaboration with Serum, we expect to build on this expertise to develop and deliver affordable biologicals.”

SIIPL is already in collaboration with IAVI and Scripps Research for discovery of novel monoclonal antibodies against HIV.

Aragen will leverage its expertise with their RapTrplatform utilizing proprietary vectors and CHO DG44 host cells to develop the cell lines. Combined with the analytics platform, Aragen is set to provide Serum with high expressing cell lines enabling Serum to quickly move their program forward into Manufacturing. With a proven track record of more than 50 years in developing affordable medicines, Serum will focus its efforts on advancing these novel molecules into impactful vaccines or therapies that treat and prevent diseases world-wide.“SIIPL is very pleased to join hands with Aragen.With our manufacturing capabilities and this collaboration with Aragen to develop stable cell lines, SIIPL will be able to provide cost effective monoclonal antibodies against HIV for the developing and developed world,” statedSource: Businesswire