Set to Transform Higher Education Indian School of Hospitality Celebrates its Grand Opening

Indian School of Hospitality, one of the country’s most unique educational institutions was inaugurated today by Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog. Mr. Frits van Paasschen, Former CEO of Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Author of Amazon Bestseller ‘The Disruptors’ Feast’ was the guest of honour along with Mr. Michel Rochat, CEO – Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne. The mission of ISH is to bring in a new-age educational philosophy and reimagine higher education for the upcoming generation of talent.

The Indian School of Hospitality bases its unique approach to higher education on a balance of understanding the current needs of the global hospitality industry with those of today’s millennial student. With a faculty comprising of hospitality industry experts and culinary veterans, the curriculum is tailor-made to prepare students to anticipate change and disruption within the global landscape – and become the disruptors of tomorrow themselves.

Through a campus that combines technology with high end design, students of ISH study in an environment that helps brings more joy into academic discovery, while providing them with spaces to put their hands-on skills to the test through an in-house fine dining restaurant, coffee shop, reception area and more. In addition to this, ISH ensures a strong academic connect with the industry, with a unique Industry Mentorship Programme for its students, alongside regular guest lectures from internationally renowned experts.

Across the entire ISH philosophy, Founder & CEO, Dilip, former Managing Director of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, South Asia, makes sure to emphasise the key driving force behind his idea: “The prime basis of ISH is to inspire entrepreneurship and to give today’s incredible talent the toolkit to change the industry into one that’s brighter than we’ve ever seen before. Every aspect of ISH promotes critical thinking, life skills, and the courage to take an idea and bring it to life – something we’re actively promoting with our in-house startup incubator Ignite."

In addition to their disruptive approach to education, the Indian School of Hospitality is proud to have the academic certification of Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne. This certification represents and recognizes the Indian School of Hospitality’s dedication to providing educational excellence to its students, its commitment to Swiss hospitality education standards and its strong connect to the industry.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Frits van Paasschen commented, “The world we’re seeing today is moving faster than any point of time before this, and it’s imperative to have education prepare the new generation for tomorrow. For the Indian hospitality industry to realise its full potential, graduates need to know how anticipate, accept and overcome change. I believe ISH has put together all the right ingredients to give students an educational experience that can foster them into future leaders – and I look forward to seeing them grow alongside the institute.”

The Indian School of Hospitality is celebrating it’s very first batch for its Bachelors in Hotel Management and Bachelors in Travel & Tourism programmes, with admissions open for their 18-month Intensive Culinary Arts Certificate. In the near future, ISH will begin offering postgraduate and executive education programs, as well as shorter duration culinary arts programs with a unique focus on entrepreneurship and business acumen in today’s world.

