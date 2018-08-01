  • Download mobile app

01 Aug 2018, Edition - 1114, Wednesday

Setting Sights to Be Top Creative Professionals in Asia; Creative Festival for Student "GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS 13th" Now On

by businesswireindia.com

August 1, 2018

Business Wire India

Mandom Corporation (TOKYO:4917) is holding the GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS 13th, one of the largest awards in Asia for creative students. Calls for submissions begin on August 1, 2018.

 

This award, which highlights both the fun in personal grooming and creativity within the younger generation, will allow any student within the target area to participate easily, using YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

 

Overview for the GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS 13th

 

The GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS began when GATSBY, a men’s cosmetics brand enlarging its market share in Asia, wanted to support and encourage young people. The awards, which are among the largest of the kind in Asia, seeks to expand awareness of creative work being produced by the students who apply. The awards process not only shares the work of young people both from within Japan and throughout the rest of Asia, whose abundantly powerful creativity and freedom of expression are already beacons to the world, but also creates a forum for these students to know one another and begin to collaborate.

 

Submissions are open to any novice artist, hoping to become a creative or performance professional, and with an interest in and passion for creation and expression.

 

There will be five entry categories for this 13th annual event. Finalists will be invited to join the ceremonies in Tokyo’s Shibuya, in March of 2019, for the GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS 13th FINAL. That event will afford students with opportunities to interact at the international level, through the medium of their creativity.

 

Entry Categories and Submission Deadlines

 

(1) CM, (2) ART
Submissions accepted from Wednesday, August 1, 2018 to Sunday, October 14, 2018.

 

(3) DANCE, (4) MUSIC, (5) PHOTO
Submissions accepted from Monday, October 15, 2018 to Sunday, December 2, 2018.

 

Submission Qualifications

 

1. Be a student enrolled in senior high school, vocational school, community college, college, or university.
2. Be a national within the target area and reside anywhere within the target area.

 

Target Area

 

Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand.

 

See the official website for the GATSBY CREATIVE AWARDS 13th for more information.
https://award.gatsby.jp/sg/

 

 

 

 
Source: Businesswire

