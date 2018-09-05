Seventh Street Introduces Rajkumar Rao as its Brand Ambassador

Seventh Street, the renowned eyewear brand of Safilo Group, announces the leading Bollywood star, Rajkumar Rao as the brand ambassador for India.

Bollywood star, Rajkumar Rao

Personality, style and comfort with a tinge of fun are the features that stand out in all the eyewear collections of Seventh Street. Beautifully crafted and perfectly balanced between fit and style, the optical frames are designed to make you stand out from the crowd.

Announcing Rajkumar Rao as the ambassador, Kyriakos Kofinas, Managing Director IMEA and APAC for Safilo Group, said, “We are delighted to have Rajkumar Rao as the face of Seventh Street. His charming personality and effortless style are the perfect qualities that embody the brand’s value as well. The actor will be seen sporting the latest collection of the brand in a campaign that has been released today.”

On his association with Seventh Street, Raj Kumar Rao said, “I am extremely happy to be associated with Seventh Street as its brand ambassador. I feel that the brand is all about well-balanced style and comfort which is also an expression of my personal style. I look forward to a great year of partnership with the brand and to introduce the brand’s latest 2018 collection of its optical frames in the upcoming campaign.”

The campaign will debut in India starting September 2018 and simultaneously, the new Seventh Street optical eyewear collection will hit the stores. In the latest Fall/Winter campaign, Rajkumar Rao will be seen sporting the stylish yet comfortable optical frames – 7A 030.

About Safilo Group

Safilo Group is the fully integrated Italian eyewear creator and worldwide distributor of quality and trust, leader in the premium sector for sunglasses, optical frames and sports eyewear. Design inspired and brand driven, Safilo translates extraordinary design into excellent products created thanks to superior craftsmanship expertise dating back to 1878. With an extensive wholly owned global distribution network in 40 countries – in North and Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and China – Safilo is committed to quality distribution of its products all around the world. Safilo’s portfolio encompasses Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Oxydo, Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Banana Republic, Bobbi Brown, BOSS, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Jack Spade, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Max&Co., Moschino, Pierre Cardin, rag&bone, Saks Fifth Avenue, Swatch, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI), in 2017 Safilo recorded net revenues for Euro 1,047 million.