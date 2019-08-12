SG Estates yet again Tops Customer Reviews Amongst Multiple Developers in Delhi/NCR

SG Estates, a Delhi based Real Estate company has yet again been confirmed as a developer group with least of customer complains and grievances. The survey was conducted by an independent body and had considered the real estate players operating in Rajnagar Extension, Vasundhara, Vaishali and Indirapuram.

Gaurav Gupta, Director, SG Estates & President, CREDAI Ghaziabad

SG Estates in more than 3 decades of its operations has come a long way and has delivered projects like SG Impressions, SG Grand Phase 1, SG Oasis, SG Benefit, SG Alpha Tower etc. The group is currently developing SG Grand Phase 2 and has recently launched SG Shikhar Heights at Siddharth Vihar (Ghaziabad).

Gaurav Gupta, Director, SG Estates & President, CREDAI Ghaziabad, says, “At SG Estates we have always taken extra care in managing customer complains and resolving customer grievances. Our post sales team dedicatedly works over it and hence we have a reduced number of customer complains and grievances which is escalated.”

SG Estates in over 32 years of its operations has made a mark for its name in the NCR realty. The group has been delivering its projects on time which has created a good and positive perception amongst the home buyers for the group.