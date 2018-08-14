SGDC Expanding Footprint in India

by newsvoir.com

India’s first ISO 9001:2000 certified Golf Course construction, maintenance and irrigation company, SGDC today announced the opening of its offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anit Mehrotra, Director and CEO, SGDC India, said, “We are very happy to expand in the western and southern region of India. Golf as a sport is seeing unprecedented growth in the country and the need for quality Golf courses is increasing. Having a regional presence only helps us to deliver faster services to our esteemed customer.”

Considered as a pioneer and fastest growing company in golf infrastructure and development in the country, SGDC in its more than a decade plus of existence has contributed significantly to the growth and expansion of the game of golf across India.

Giving an update on some of the projects underway Mr. Mehrotra said, “The pristine Qutab Golf Course, New Delhi will soon see the opening of the front nine holes which have a host of interesting additions.” Similarly, Naya Raipur Golf Course is in advanced stage of construction and is likely to be finished by Oct’ 2018, he added.

SGDC was formed while recognizing the need to have an integrated golf course development company in India with all the necessary expertise and skill sets to take on turnkey projects of golf course development, maintenance and irrigation from concept to completion.

Being the pan India distributor of Rain Bird Golf Course Irrigation Systems, also assists in SGDC providing designing and consultancy, supply and installation of golf course irrigation systems. They are also uniquely placed not only to audit existing irrigation systems but also in running and maintenance of the golf course irrigation.

Kashmir Golf Course (KGC), Thenzawal Golf Resort in Mizoram, Godrej in Greater Noida, Lotus Greens in Noida, Hiranandani in Mumbai, Cochin International Airport are some of the other interesting and impressive list of golf courses under its belt.

Elaborating further, Mr. Mehrotra added, “Ever since it has become an Olympic sport, the game has only been increasing in popularity with more and more recruits. Indian players doing well domestically and internationally, will only see the popularity of the game soar; hence the need for more Golf courses which subscribe to the International standards.”

As per a report released jointly by Golf Industry Association and Ken Research in 2016, the game of Golf has contributed a whopping Rs. 22 billion to the Indian economy besides creating almost 13K jobs and paying Rs. 2.4 billion in wages and value aggregate. The statistics only auger well for the economy and the game and can only trend upwards in the coming years.

About SGDC

This expansion made the company a fully-fledged professional sports ground development company in India.

SGDC is the Pan India Distributor for Rain Bird Golf Course Irrigation Systems and provides the following services

Designing and Consultancy for Golf Irrigation System.·

Supply of Golf Course Irrigation Products.·

Installation of Golf Course Irrigation System.·

Audit of Existing Golf Irrigation System. ·

Running and Maintenance of Golf Course Irrigation.

Being the first ISO 9001:2000 registered golf and other sports development company in the country, our expertise in matters of high quality construction and development is second to none.

Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio to include the following other sports as well:

Golf Course

Cricket Pitches & Grounds

Football Grounds

Polo Grounds

